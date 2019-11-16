How to Watch Washington vs Tennessee Basketball Online

The Washington Huskies (2-0) will head to Toronto to face the Tennessee Volunteers(2-0) in the Naismith Hall of Fame Classic on Saturday.

How to Watch Washington vs Tennessee

The game (5 p.m. ET start time) will be on TSN in Canada and won’t be on TV in the United States, but those in the US can watch it live on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of all three Naismith Classic games, plus college basketball and other live sports every day, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

Or, if you also want the new Disney+ streaming service and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to 25 percent savings.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch UW vs Tennessee live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Washington vs Tennessee Preview

Both the Huskies and the Vols are off to 2-0 starts, and will be looking to keep their two-game streaks alive. The No. 20 ranked Huskies have beaten a very good Baylor team, and they’ve also almost let one get away against Mount St. Mary’s Tuesday.

“We’re going to have a lot of ups and downs with this team,” Washington head coach Mike Hopkins said after his team eked out a 56-46 win Tuesday. “There’s going to be a lot of learning experiences.”

The Huskies are led by junior guard Nahziah Carter, who is averaging over 18 points and five boards a game. Carter is joined by two very dominating 6-9 forwards, Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart. Both McDaniels and Stewart are the Huskies’ two top rebounders, and both are averaging in double digits. They should provide difficult matchups for Tennessee in the paint.

Tennessee has beaten Murray State at home while also defeating UNC Asheville, and they’ll face their toughest test so far against Washington. Jordan Bowden leads the Vols in scoring so far with 18 points a game. Bowden is joined by freshman guard Yves Pons, who is averaging 17 points and 5.5 rebounds a game through two contests so far, and senior guard Lamonte Turner, who is third on the team in scoring with 11 ppg. Turner also has been the team’s primary dime-dropper, dishing out 14 assists in Tennessee’s win against Murray State.

Vols coach Rick Barnes knows that his team is young, and they will face many tough challenges this season, beginning with their toughest so far in the Huskies: “We felt going into this year, knowing we had these younger guys, that we had to challenge them as much as we could with this schedule…this schedule that we have is challenging, and I expect our guys to grow up from it,” Barnes said recently. Barnes and Company will need to start strong to have a chance in this one.

The Huskies will be the favorites in this one, but on neutral ground, anything can happen.