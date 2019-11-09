How to Watch Yale vs Brown Football Online

The Brown Bears football team will host the Yale Bulldogs in Ivy League action on Saturday.

The game (12:30 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live right here on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of most Ivy League college football games, plus other college football and live sports every week, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and additional original content (both video and written) all for $4.99 per month.

You can sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch Yale vs Brown live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Watch Yale vs Brown on ESPN+

Yale vs Brown Preview

Last week, the Bulldogs pounded the Columbia Lions 45-10 to improve to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in Ivy League play, a game behind undefeated squads the Dartmouth Big Green and the Princeton Tigers for the conference’s top spot.

“This team had an incredible week of practice and preparation, and it showed out on the field today,” Yale head coach Tony Reno said, according to the Yale Daily News. “This team continues to get better every week. When you look at the team and you look at the guys that we have, we’ve got, in my opinion, the best team in the country. Guys who not only love playing this game, but who love each other and the teammates around them. They have done a great job of fostering relationships with everyone else. I’m very happy for this team, yet we’ve still got a lot of work to do in all three phases of the game. That will be something we work on tomorrow.”

Bulldogs senior quarterback Kurt Rawlings completed 20 of 33 passes for a pair of touchdowns, an interception, and a career-high 390 yards. He also rushed for two scores.

Rawlings found senior receiver JP Shohfi nine times for 189 yards — the wideout’s personal best — and a touchdown.

“There’s a lot of trust amongst the whole offense and I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to build so much courage with Kurt,” Shohfi said, per the Yale Daily News. “He really does make it easy. He knows where I am going to be, and I know where the ball is going to be. If there’s something to figure out, we can talk about it on the sideline — we know how to make in-game adjustments. The level of trust and chemistry that exists within the team is what allows the offense to run so effortlessly.”

The Bears dropped their sixth consecutive game last week, falling to 1-6 on the season and 0-4 in Ivy League play. Brown trailed the Penn Quakers by 16 in the second half, then roared back with 17 straight points to take a 36-35 lead early in the fourth quarter. They held that advantage until the Quakers hit a game-winning field goal with two seconds remaining.

“It’s hard to take losing in the last second like that, especially after coming a long way,” senior tight end Emerson Logie said, according to The Brown Daily Herald. “But, after watching the film, we did a lot of really good things that put us in that position to come back.”