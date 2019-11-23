Yale vs Harvard Football Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The nation’s second-oldest rivalry will see another installment this Saturday when the Yale Bulldogs (8-2) host the Harvard Crimson (4-5) in New Haven.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPNU.

Yale vs Harvard Preview

Harvard head coach Tim Murphy is ready to take on what he calls the best Yale team he has seen in a long time: “It’s the best Yale team I’ve seen in a long, long time,” he said. “They are clearly playing the best football — offense, defense, special teams — of any team in our league at this point in this season.”

The Bulldogs will be led on offense by senior quarterback Kurt Rawlings, who has been absolutely on fire as of late. Rawlings has thrown for over 335 yards in his last four games, and he has tossed 11 touchdowns in his last two contests. He also has seven rushing touchdowns on the season, so Harvard will have its hands full with this Yale offense.

The Crimson are scoring just over 28 points a game, and they’re allowing just under 20 points per contest. They have been solid against the run–they’re allowing only 86.5 yards a game on the ground–but they have been bad against the pass, allowing opposing teams 236.6 yards through the air per game. This could be something that Rawlings will try to exploit. Harvard has been the best in the conference on both first and third down coverage, so that could be something to watch in this one, as well.

Murphy called Rawlings a “potential player of the year,” so he and his defense are well aware as to what they’ll be facing Saturday. “He’s been a great leader, he’s a dual threat guy, and he certainly fuels their offense,” Murphy said this week.

This will be the 136th meeting between these two teams. Yale has a 67-60-8 overall series lead. The Bulldogs are 5-0 at home this year, while the Crimson are 1-3 on the road.