49ers vs Saints Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two elite 10-2 NFC contenders collide as the New Orleans Saints welcome the San Francisco 49ers to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday in a game with major playoff implications.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Saints on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Saints on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Saints on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Saints on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Start Your Dazn Canada Free Trial

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the 49ers vs Saints and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

49ers vs Saints Preview

The San Francisco 49ers have been one of the more surprising teams this season at 10-2, but are coming off a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The difference ending up being a pair of key fourth downs in the fourth quarter. The 49ers missed on theirs, while Lamar Jackson and the Ravens were able to pick one up, setting up the game-winning field goal with no time left.

“I thought we had our opportunities there at the end,” coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday. “Big miss not being able to convert that fourth-and-1. I think we would’ve had a good chance to win the game if we did that. … A hard-fought game and two good teams that I think both played well, and we ended up not being able to get the win.”

The 49ers fell from the No. 2 seed in the NFC to the fifth thanks to a Seahawks victory, but have a chance to regain ground with a victory over the Saints, who are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

“Well, I went to WrestleMania there two years ago,” 49ers tight end George Kittle told ESPN. “So that was pretty loud when The Undertaker came out. I’m expecting it to be like that the entire game. I’m just looking forward to it. It’s going to be an absolute blast.

“Championship belt. Football, WWE — same thing, I guess.”

With such a strong start and a top seed still in their grasps, the 49ers have revved up the focus this week in preparation for the Saints. Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has led the charge on that front.

“The sense of urgency is huge,” Sanders said. “It’s playoff football around here … Obviously, we want the No. 1 seed. At the end of the day, we want to make the playoffs, and we definitely have got a tough schedule. If you look around the league, we’ve got the Saints, we’ve got the Seahawks, they’re right there for the No. 1 seed.

“The time is now. I was just telling guys it’s time to cut out all the extracurricular activities and just home in on the season for the next hopefully two-and-a-half months and see if we can do something special around here.”

The Niners have the attention of the Saints, who are 5-1 at home this season and have won three-in-a-row after a tough loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

“These guys, I’m telling you, just when you watch this team play, defensively and offensively and in the kicking game, they’re as balanced a team as there is,” Saint head coach Sean Payton said.

The Saints are a two-point favorite for the game.