76ers vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference square off Thursday when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers.

76ers vs Celtics Preview

This will be the second time this season that the Sixers and Celtics play each other–the 76ers won at home, 107-93, in the first game of the year. The Celtics are currently sitting in first place in the Atlantic Division, and the 76ers are right behind them in second place. Boston is coming off a 122-117 loss to the Indiana Pacers Wednesday night, despite a 44-point effort from star player Kemba Walker.

Walker leads the Celtics in scoring (22.8 points per game) and assists (5.2) but he has had a strong supporting cast. Forward Jayson Tatum is averaging 20.9 points and is the team’s leading rebounder with 7.1 per contest and Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Marcus Smart are all averaging in double figures.

The Celtics will have rookie Romeo Langford back after he had a slow start due to an ankle injury. Guard Marcus Smart (eye infection) and center Robert Williams III (left hip soreness) missed Wednesday’s contest against the Indiana Pacers, and will be questionable for this game.

The 76ers have won three straight, and they also have five players scoring in double figures. Center Joel Embiid leads the 76ers in both points (22) and rebounds (12.4) and Ben Simmons (14 ppg) leads the team in assists with 8.4 per game. Josh Richardson (15.4 points), Al Horford (13.8 points) and Tobias Harris (19.2 points) have helped make the Sixers a well-rounded group so far this year.

The Sixers have also been excellent from the field, and they have played solid defense. They are third in the NBA in shooting percentage, and they are shooting 36.6% from three-point range, while the Celtics are hitting 35.6% of their shots from beyond the arc. Philadelphia is second in the league in steals, with 8.9 per game, so the Celtics will have their hands full in this one.