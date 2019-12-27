Air Force vs WSU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Washington State Cougars and the Air Force Falcons will meet in the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday at Chase Field in Phoenix.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

2019 Cheez-It Bowl Preview

The Cougars fell to in-state rivals the Washington Huskies 31-13 in their season finale, dropping to 6-6 on the year.

They assembled a 13-play, 81-yard touchdown drive on the game’s first possession and took a 10-7 lead early in the first quarter before Washington dominated the rest of the way.

“I think we go out there and try and make too much happen,” Cougars head coach Mike Leach said, according to 247 Sports, “I think the game is meaningful to us, and then as we do that we get over our skis, overcorrect, try to do too much, and all of a sudden it is a frantic effort, which it’s hard to execute when you do it that way.”

The Huskies barely outgained the Cougars, 342-339, but they won the turnover battle 3-1.

Washington State running back Max Borghi rushed 10 times for 50 yards and a score. He also made a game-high 12 catches for 58 yards.

“Offensively we left a lot of plays on the field and it was evident that’s what killed us today,” Borghi said, per 247 Sports.

He added: “Guys hype this game up more than they should — it’s just another game. As a team, we could do a better job of playing the next play.”

Cougars quarterback Anthony Gordon completed 48 of 62 passes for 308 yards and a pair of interceptions.

The redshirt senior leads the nation with 5,228 passing yards. His team averages 516.8 yards from scrimmage per contest, ranking sixth out of 130 Division I FBS squads. The Falcons surrender 315.8 yards per game, the 16th-best mark.

“They’re real smart,” Gordon said of the Air Force defense, per 247 Sports. “They’re always in the right spot. They play with a lot of energy, lot of focus, so we’ve just got to do our part — make sure we do our reads and put the ball in play.”

The Falcons have won seven straight to improve to 10-2. In their regular season finale, they thumped the Wyoming Cowboys 20-6 at home.

The Cowboys didn’t score until the fourth quarter, when they kicked a pair of field goals.

Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III completed 5 of 6 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. He added 35 yards and a score with his legs.

The Falcons turned the Cowboys over three times. Air Force safety Jeremy Fejedelem secured a pair of interceptions off deflected passes.

“It’s always good when you can make a big play like that for the team,” Fejedelem said, according to The Associated Press. “But I really didn’t have to do much. My teammates tipped them up for me.”