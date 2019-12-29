Arkansas vs Indiana Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Indiana Hoosiers basketball team will host the Arkansas Razorbacks at Assembly Hall on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Arkansas vs Indiana on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra,” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network, and the “Max” bundle comes with a free seven-day trial:

AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Arkansas vs Indiana on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Arkansas vs Indiana on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Arkansas vs Indiana Preview

The Hoosiers ripped off three straight victories before their holiday break, most recently edging the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 62-60 in the Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Dec. 21.

Indiana led by 17 with just over 15 minutes remaining before the Irish stormed back to take a 59-54 lead with 3:42 on the clock.

Hoosiers reserve guard Armaan Franklin had a hand in all 8 points for his side the rest of the way, hitting a pair of 3-pointers and finding forward Trayce Jackson-Davis for a dunk.

“For a while there we looked like a good team,” Indiana head coach Archie Miller said, according to the Indiana Daily Student. “For a while there we didn’t. But I think when you’re in this type of environment on that neutral setting against a good team with the crowd, you’re starting to see game experience and real stuff. We’re fortunate to win. We’ll take it, and we’ll take this break right here.”

Franklin, a freshman, finished with a career-high 17 points, going 5-of-6 from the field and 4-of-5 from distance.

“We were struggling offensively, and he was the one guy that had made a few plays for us,” Miller said, per the Indiana Daily Student. “Able to throw him right back in there, and it’s not easy to do what he did.”

Indiana forward Joey Brunk grabbed a game-high 14 rebounds to go with 9 points and 3 assists. The Hoosiers snagged 15 offensive boards, while the Irish secured just 23 boards off Indiana misses.

“Joey was terrific on the glass all game, especially in the first half and second half — he gave us second-chance opportunities,” Miller said, per the Indiana Daily Student. “We’ve said it all along how this team has to be successful, obviously drawing fouls and being able to win the battle on the glass.”

The Razorbacks are also coming off a narrow Dec. 21 victory. They bested the Valparaiso Crusaders 72-68 in their annual trek to Verizon Arena in North Little Rock.

Razorbacks guard Isaiah Joe tied a game high with 21 points, adding 7 rebounds, a block, and steal. Fellow Arkansas guard Mason Jones dropped 20 to go with 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Arkansas closed the game on a 21-9 run.

“The crowd was awesome,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman said, according to The Associated Press. “The environment tonight … not many environments better than that in college basketball. … That was so loud. You know, if we’re playing in an empty gym, we might not win that game.”