Barcelona vs Real Madrid Live Stream: How to Watch El Clásico Online

FC Barcelona will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Wednesday as the sides play for the top spot in La Liga.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of El Clásico on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Preview

Though Madrid haven’t won at Camp Nou since 2016, Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi recently claimed the Blaugrana have a harder time playing Los Blancos at home than they do at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

“When we play at the Bernabeu, many more spaces are generated,” Messi said in Spanish, according to Marca. “They attack us more because they have the obligation as the host team and people push them for that. At the Camp Nou they play another type of match, sitting a little further back, they are closer together and hit on the counter-attack because they have very fast players upfront. At the Bernabeu we play 90 minutes equally. Here the game becomes more locked and is more complicated.”

Wednesday will mark the first Clásico for Madrid star Eden Hazard, a midfielder who signed with the team almost a year to the day after star forward Cristiano Ronaldo departed for Juventus.

“Hazard has a lot of quality,” Messi said, per Marca. “He is a different football player who can unbalance [defences], but I think he is different to Cristiano, with different characteristics. It is very difficult to replace Cristiano, but Hazard is also a great player.”

Barcelona and Madrid enter the matchup tied atop the league table with 35 points through 16 matches, with the Blaugrana holding an edge in goal differential.

They’re each coming off a draw. Barcelona surrendered an equalizer to Real Sociedad in the 62nd minute at Reale Arena for a 2-2 final on Saturday.

A day later, Karim Benzema leveled Los Blancos’ match with Valencia at 1-1 in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois came forward to smash a header on net, forcing a save from Valencia keeper Jaume Doménech. Benzema came up with the ball in the resulting scramble and deposited it in the top shelf.

“Courtois decided to come up for the corner and that shows that we always want more,” Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said after securing the draw on the road, according to ESPN.

“We deserved to get the draw because we made a huge effort in the game. This is Real Madrid, where you never give up. We kept believing we could score and in the end we did.”

Madrid are undefeated in their last seven league matches.

“We came here looking for the three points but we were punished by Valencia’s goal and this point tastes like very little,” Madrid captain Sergio Ramos said, per ESPN.

“We were excellent in the first half and kept looking for a goal and created a lot of chances but we couldn’t find one.”