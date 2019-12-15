Bears vs Packers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Green Bay Packers (10-3) host the Chicago Bears (7-6) in a huge NFC North showdown at Lambeau Field Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Packers on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Packers on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Packers on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Packers on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Once signed up for DAZN Canada, you can watch a live stream of the Bears vs Packers and every other NFL game on your computer via DAZN.com, or on your phone, tablet, smart TV, Roku, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the DAZN app.

Bears vs Packers Preview

When these two teams met in the season opener, the game was dominated by defense, and the Packers eked out a 10-3 victory. The Bears enter this game the hotter of the two teams despite the Packers being in first place in the NFC North. Chicago has won four of its last five, and their offense has come alive of late, while the Packers have won four of their last six–but they were outscored by their opponents 131-125 in those games.

For the Bears, much will come down to quarterback play, as it has all season. If Mitchell Trubisky can continue to play well, the Bears could make this one interesting. Rookie running back David Montgomery has also come on lately, and he could be a factor in this game. Green Bay is allowing 122.8 rushing yards a game, and while Montgomery only had six carries in that first game, there has only been one other game this year in which he had fewer than 11 carries, so his role has grown immensely since Week 1.

Additionally, the Bears will be getting a huge boost in this one with the return of defensive end Akiem Hicks. Hicks went down with an elbow injury Week 5, and his return could help bolster this Bears defense that is already a solid top 10 unit.

Still, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 18-5 in his career against the Bears, and he always manages to pull one out against them. Whether that happens again Sunday remains to be seen, but the game should be a great one.

The Packers are 98-95-6 in the all-time series between these two teams.