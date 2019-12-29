Bears vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

INTRO

Bears vs Vikings Preview

Recent history certainly favors the Bears in this one. Last season, the Bears ended the Vikings’ playoff hopes Week 17, defeating Minnesota in Minneapolis soundly, 24-10. Chicago also dominated the Vikings Week 4 at Soldier Field this season in a 16-6 game the Bears played without starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who left the game early in the first quarter with a left shoulder injury.

Trubisky will most certainly play in this one, although the Bears will be without several starters in their final game of the season. Defensive end Akiem Hicks won’t play, and neither will nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who is still in the concussion protocol. The Bears’ offensive line is hurting, as well. Rashaad Coward has been ruled out, and Bobby Massie is doubtful. This could mean that undrafted rookie out of Notre Dame, Alex Bars, could get the start.

As for the Vikings, they plan to rest starting quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook, among others, according to reporter Courtney Cronin.

Minnesota will treat this game as an opportunity to rest their starters for the playoffs next week. Quarterback Sean Mannion will get the start for Cousins. It will be the second start of Mannion’s career, and he will be facing a top 10 Bears defense that has been a solid unit all season. The Bears are giving up 18.3 points a game, and the team is looking to finish the season strong after a disappointing year.

Minnesota secured the 6th seed in the NFC last week, but the have dropped their last three games to the Bears. The Vikings enter the game as 3.5 point underdogs at home, largely due to the recent success Chicago has had against them. Depending on how many minutes the starters on Minnesota’s defense log, well, that could determine the outcome of this game. The Vikes are allowing just under 19 points per game, while the Bears have had one of the worst units in the league all year, putting up a measly 17.3 points per contest.