Blazers vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Portland Trail Blazers have turned things around after a slow start to the season with three wins in a row, but the road gets more challenging as they head to L.A. to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

The game is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Blazers vs Clippers Preview

The Trail Blazers made some noise by signing veteran forward Carmelo Anthony to a deal last month, and were rewarded for the risk. Anthony was named the Western Conference’s player of the week after averaging 22.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 57.4% from the field. It was the first time since 2014 that he received the honor.

“ALL PRAISE DUE To The Most High!!!” Anthony wrote Monday afternoon on Instagram.

Melo played just 10 games last season for the Houston Rockets, but had been a free agent since. Clippers star Kawhi Leonard commented on Anthony finding a new home in the Pacific Northwest.

“I don’t think he was treated the right way, how they left him out there being a future Hall of Famer,” Leonard said. “As you can see he can still run it up and down the floor, still got a lot of basketball left.”

Leonard’s co-star in Hollywood Paul George had a similar take.

“Melo’s been a great player, he’s going to be a great player, he’s playing terrific from start to finish,” George said. “Shout to Portland for opening that door back up for Melo and prolonging his career.

“I just hate how, you know, first game Melo came back and the whole media was ‘His plus-minus is this,’ and ‘Him being on the floor, Portland generated this,’ and then now, he’s playing well and the media is, ‘Three games straight he did this and that.’ I just hate the narratives created by him being back.”

The Clippers have cruised to a 15-6 record, winning eight of their last nine. Their latest victory was a 150-125 romp over Washington.

“We’re pretty good once we’re clicking,” Clippers veteran sixth man Lou Williams said. “Every once in a while you kind of see glimpses where guys are on the same page.”

The Clippers are a 9.5-point favorite against the Blazers, with a total of 231.5. The Clippers won 107-101 in the last matchup on Nov. 7 as Leonard notched 27 points.

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle), Rodney McGruder: out (hamstring), JaMychal Green: day to day (tailbone).

Trail Blazers Injuries: Gary Trent Jr.: day to day (hamstring), Jusuf Nurkic: out (leg fracture), Zach Collins: out (left shoulder dislocation).