Cal vs Illinois Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Fighting Illini of Illinois (6-6) take on the California Golden Bears (7-5) in the Redbox Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara Monday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Fox (live in select markets) is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of Cal vs Illinois on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, but they all include Fox (live in select markets).

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of Cal vs Illinois on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Fox (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of Cal vs Illinois on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Redbox Bowl Preview

Lovie Smith has certainly turned the program around for the Fighting Illini. Currently in his fourth year as head coach of the program, Smith has Illinois making its first bowl appearance since 2014. Illinois haven’t won a bowl game since 2011, so Smith and company would love a win in this one.

While the Fighting Illini have had an up and down season, there were arguably more positives than negatives. They beat both Wisconsin and Michigan State in exciting upsets, and their opportunistic defense has been a major factor in their success, providing several thrilling moments throughout the season. The Illini are tied for first in the nation with six defensive touchdowns this year, four on interception returns and two on fumble recoveries. Smith made a name for himself doing this very thing in Chicago with the Bears, and his skill at turning teams into turnover machines is evident again with his current team.

On defense, Illinois is led by quarterback Brandon Peters, who threw for 1,611 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions on the season. Peters has also suffered multiple concussions this season, so it will be crucial for his offensive line to protect him in this game.

The Golden Bears have taken care of the ball on offense — they have just 13 turnovers on the season — but their offensive line has given up 43 sacks. With Illinois’ strong suit being their defense, Cal cannot afford to make any mistakes in this one. The Golden Bears are led by quarterback Chase Garbers, who missed time this season due to injury — and his team suffered without him. The team is 6-0 when Garbers starts and finishes games this season, and he’ll be starting this one.

On defense, the Golden Bears are led by linebacker Evan Weaver, who is the top tackler in the nation. Weaver is averaging just under 15 tackles a game, and he will be facing an Illinois offense that is scoring over 27 points per contest. The Bears managed to hold three of their final four opponents to 20 points or less, and they finished the season strong, going 3-1 in their last four games. The Cal defense will be without starting safety Ashtyn Davis in this one, however, so their secondary could be more vulnerable than normal.

Cal has won the last two meetings between these two teams, but Illinois leads the all-time series, 7-3. Illinois is 8-10 in bowl games.