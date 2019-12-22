Cardinals vs Seahawks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks (11-3) have a winner-take-all showdown for the NFC West with the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17. But first they have to take care of business against No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (4-9) at CenturyLink Field on Sunday.

Cardinals vs Seahawks Preview

The San Francisco 49ers put pressure on the Seahawks by beating the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, setting up a Week 17 matchup with the NFC West title on the line.

But first Seattle has to take care of business against the Cardinals, who are coming off what might be their most impressive game of the season — a 38-24 beatdown of the Browns.

They really played well and looked good in all phases and were out ahead the whole time,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reports. “They ran for 220-something (yards) and threw for 200-plus and Kenyan Drake, he is the difference maker in their team since we played them. … He’s really seemed to perk up their offense.”

The Seahawks won the first matchup of the season between the teams 27-10 — a rare game that didn’t come down to the wire for Seattle. Of their 11 wins this season, 10 have been one-score games.

“I love close games,” Carroll said, via the team’s official website. “I think they help you. They make you stronger. They keep you in the game longer. They make you have to focus farther, and it prepares you for more kinds of things that can happen that you need background and experience in. It would really be OK if we could win by a lot sometimes. That’d be fun. (But) this is this season. These seasons write a story and that’s kind of the story of what’s been going on all year long.”

The Seahawks are expected to be without two of their top defenders is pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney (core) and safety Quandre Diggs (ankle). Both are listed as doubtful.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has been pleased in what he’s seen from his team down the stretch.

“You watch that tape, I guess it was almost three months ago, it looks like a different team,” Kingsbury said. “We’re hoping to be a lot better than we were. You have to give them a lot of credit — they played well and got after us that week — but we feel like we’ve come a long way.”

Veteran Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald echoed those sentiments.

“We’re playing a better brand of football now,” wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said. “We’re running the football more effectively now. And against a team like Seattle, that’s going to play their basic coverages against us – they don’t do a lot of exotic things – you’ve got to be able to run the football to get them out of some of the coverage they’re going to be playing. If we’re able to run the football, we’ll be able to throw the football. You can’t get one-dimensional up there.”

The Seahawks are a nine-point favorite for the game.