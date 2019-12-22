Chiefs vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Chicago Bears will host their final home game of the season at Soldier Field when the Kansas City Chiefs come to town for Sunday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on NBC. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Chiefs vs Bears Preview

Much of the talk heading into this game has surrounded quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes. Both drafted in 2017, the Bears traded up to draft Trubisky second overall, while the Chiefs took Mahomes with the 10th pick. Their vastly different on-field results have been widely documented, with Mahomes winning the league’s MVP trophy last year and Trubisky still struggling to show why he deserves to be the franchise quarterback for the Bears.

Bears head coach Matt Nagy was the offensive coordinator for Kansas City during the 2017 draft, and that could give him an interesting advantage. On the flip side of that, Chiefs coach Andy Reid worked with Nagy from 2013-2017, so he will likely have his own insights about his former pupil. Their chess match should be one of the more intriguing elements of the game.

This game will be especially key for Trubisky, who will be facing a Kansas City defense that has been much better at defending the run than they have the pass, so he will have to be judicious with his passes. The Chiefs are giving up 131.6 yards a game, so Nagy could lean heavily on running back David Montgomery in this one.

On defense, the Bears remain a top 10 unit, but they will be without defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, who gritted it out last week against Green Bay despite being in obvious pain. That was his first game back after a two month stint on injured reserve, and he still made a huge impact. As has been the case all season, he will be missed in this game.

Patrick Mahomes brings an offense into Soldier Field that is averaging 28.1 points a game. He will face a tough test against Khalil Mack and company, who have allowed under 18 points per contest. The Bears defense has also given up huge back-breaking drives of late, including one in the third quarter against Green Bay last week, so Mahomes will have his chances.