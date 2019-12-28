Clemson vs Ohio State Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

A berth in the National Championship is on the line as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the defending champion Clemson Tigers meet up in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

2019 Fiesta Bowl Preview

Both Ohio State and Clemson enter the Fiesta Bowl with perfect 13-0 records.

The Buckeyes used a comeback effort to secure a 34-21 victory against Wisconsin to take home the Big Ten title. Clemson blasted Virginia 62-17 in the ACC championship.

Clemson is back in the hunt for a national title, riding a 28-game win streak that includes the Tigers’ 44-16 romp over Alabama in last year’s championship.

While it might not be dubbed the “national championship” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney understands that there’s no tomorrow without a win Saturday.

“It is a national championship game,” Swinney told reporters this week, “because if we don’t win it, we ain’t going to the national championship game.”

Ohio State has a nice win-streak in their own right, reeling off 19 in a row. That’s second only to Clemson.

“When you look at the guys on both sides of the ball on both teams, you’ve got a lot of NFL players who will be playing for a long time,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “It will be fun to see those guys playing against each other and competing. But you talk about a collection of power, speed, strength, you kind of look on both sides. It’s there.

“Clemson, they’re strong, they’re powerful, they’re tough. They’re fast. They have speed. We have speed. They have a really good quarterback. We have a really good quarterback. They have a really good running back; we have a really good running back. It goes back and forth. It will be fun to watch.”

Ohio State is led by Heisman finalist Justin Fields. The Buckeyes QB has 50 total touchdowns to his name (40 passing, 10 rushing).

“Big arm. Able to hit his holes. Sit it in the pocket. Taking whatever needs to be done,” Clemson safety Tanner Muse said. “He’s a very strong guy. And then his legs. I think his legs are what make him an elite player.”

On the other sideline is Trevor Lawrence, who fell off the national radar a bit after becoming the first freshman quarterback since 1985 to to lead his team to a title, according to the Associated Press.

“Unbelievable player,” Ohio State linebacker Tuf Borland said of Lawrence. “You can’t say enough good things about him. You guys see him sitting back there and making throws all over the field. He’s also able to extend the play, when he gets out of the pocket and finds some open guys.”

Clemson is a 2.5-point favorite for the game, which features a total of 63.