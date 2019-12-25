Clippers vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Western Conference contenders and Staples Center coinhabitants are set to do battle as the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers clash on Christmas Day.

Clippers vs Lakers Preview

The battle for L.A. takes center stage on Christmas Day as the Lakers and Clippers clash. The teams last faced off to open the season, with the Paul George-less Clips winning 112-102.

“It was just the first game of the season, everybody was just trying to get in their rhythm,” Leonard said of the rematch. “I think they got [Kyle] Kuzma back playing and now we got Paul [George], so it’s gonna be two different teams.

“We’ve been through a journey ’til Christmas. It’s a different matchup.”

The Lakers have been eager for a rematch.

“It’s two fierce teams, for sure. It’s two competitive teams. Two competitive coaching staffs. So, you can expect a lot of competition. And may the best team that night win. You don’t know how the ball is going to go in, you don’t know what’s going to happen in terms of who is going to play well and things of that nature, but both teams want to win,” LeBron James told reporters earlier this month. “But it’s not the end of a season. It doesn’t mark what the team is going to be for the remainder of the season on a Christmas Day game.”

But despite the bragging rights, the Lakers are trying not to put too much weight into the matchup.

“The championship is won in June — it’s not won on Christmas,” Dwight Howard said Sunday. “This is not an ego test for us. We’re not trying to see who’s better right now. We want to make sure come playoff time that we’re the best team going into the playoffs and at the end of the playoffs that we’re the best team in the world. That’s the goal. That should be our mindset.

“We can’t allow emotions to get in the way of what we’re trying to accomplish. I think we were super emotional in the first game, and it showed. So we can’t play with our emotions. We’ve got to play with our will and our purpose. And if we do that, we should win the game.”

Both James and fellow Lakers star Anthony Davis are listed as questionable, but both are expected to play. The Lakers have lost their last three games.

The Lakers are two-point “home” favorites for the game. The total is set at 222.5.