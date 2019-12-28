Davis vs Gamboa Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Gervonta Davis and Yuriorkis Gamboa will fight for the vacant WBA (Regular) lightweight title at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

The televised portion of the fight card (Jose Uzcategui vs Lionell Thompson, Jean Pascal vs Badou Jack and Davis vs Gamboa) begins at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the fight on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Davis vs Gamboa Preview

Davis, who vacated his WBA (Super) super featherweight title in September, is making his lightweight debut. In July, he mounted a second successful defense of that belt, stopping Ricardo Núñez in the second round in Baltimore.

“I’m excited to head south for the holiday season and put on a great show for the city of Atlanta on Dec. 28,” the 25-year-old said in October, according to ESPN. “It’s been a long time since a boxing fight of this magnitude has come to the city, and I’m proud to be able to give lots of excitement to a city where I’ve spent a lot of my time.

“Some of the greatest boxers in the Hall of Fame have won titles in multiple weight divisions, and I’m no different. I expect as much success at 135 pounds as I had at 130 pounds. Yuriorkis Gamboa is a respected name in boxing and has achieved high levels of success in both the Olympics [as a 2004 gold medalist] and as a professional. I expect him to bring out the best in me, and l will be ready for it.”

The undefeated Davis has 21 knockouts in 22 wins. His lone decision victory came in a six-round fight against Germán Meraz in October 2014.

“We know ‘Tank’ is a big puncher, but experience is going to take its course,” Gamboa’s trainer Stacey McKinley said, according to Boxing Scene. “He’s never been past the ninth round before. And his trainer has never been past the ninth round before. So when you start talking about round 10, round 12, you’re in new territory.

“It’s like Sugar Ray Leonard told Tommy Hearns: ‘I’m going to take you out to deep water, and I’m going to drown you.’ So this is what we expect to do, take him into deep water and drown him.

“Gamboa is very versatile. You’ve got to watch him real close. I’ve watched him real close and I’ve seen him thrown punches that most fighters can’t throw. I see technique and I see the change up in the ring. The last few weeks we’ve changed things up and are using different techniques. He’s a great Cuban fighter.”

Gamboa, 37, held the WBA and IBF titles simultaneously from 2010-11.

He dedicated the fight to Jorge Hernández — a 1976 Olympic gold medalist and his mentor — who passed earlier this month.

“Everyone knows what Mr. Hernandez meant to me,” Gamboa said, per Boxing Scene. “He was not only my trainer in Cuba, but he was like a second father figure to me, and his memory will always live with me. At the same time, I’m going to dedicate this fight to his memory and to his legacy.”