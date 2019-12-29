Dolphins vs Patriots Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New England Patriots will host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

Dolphins vs Patriots Preview

The Patriots have gone 4-3 after an 8-0 start.

Last week, they bested the Buffalo Bills 24-17 at home to clinch their 11th consecutive AFC East title.

“It’s pretty cool,” Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said, according the ESPN. “It’s hard to do, and it’s a lot of effort and hard work, and a lot of people are coming in day after day and sitting in these chairs and trying to do what’s right for the team. It’s a great reward, it’s a great step for us and it’s great to control the ability to do that, too. Happy for us, our team, our coaches, our families and our fans, and hopefully we can build on it and go play great next week.”

Brady completed 26 of 33 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown in the victory. Running back Sony Michel carried 21 times for 96 yards. Fellow back Rex Burkhead had 5 carries for 20 yards and a score and hauled in 4 catches for 77 yards.

New England can clinch the No. 2 seed and a bye in the first round of the playoffs with a victory or a tie. If they lose and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots will be the No. 3 seed.

The Dolphins opened their season with seven consecutive defeats, but they’ve gone 4-4 since. Last week, they bested the Cincinnati Bengals 38-35 in overtime.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick went 31-of-52 for 419 yards, 4 touchdowns, and a pick. Wide receiver DeVante Parked reeled in 5 catches for 111 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Mike Gesicki made 6 grabs for 82 yards and a pair of scores.

“Even just looking back to the first game, this seems like a new season,” Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick said Thursday, according to MiamiDolphins.com, “new team for us and what we’re doing and how far we’ve come.”

He added: “I’ve been proud of the way that guys have responded and hung in there and really have been proud of the way that the guys have played. We really have come together at the end of the year here against a lot of tough situations and tough scenarios. We’ve played much better football.”

The Patriots wrecked the Dolphins 43-0 in Miami when these sides met in Week 2.

“They’ve got a lot of tough, hard-nosed, competitive players that compete hard for 60 minutes,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of the Dolphins, per MiamiDolphins.com. “I think you definitely see that on film and see that that’s the type of performance they’re looking for and that’s what they’re getting. It’s served them well. They’ve improved every week.

“I think you can definitely see the high-quality of a number of their players, and overall, collectively, a much more efficient team than what we saw earlier in the year.”