Falcons vs 49ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers will look to continue their march to the top seed in the NFC as they host the Atlanta Falcons at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday.



Falcons vs 49ers Preview

At 11-2, the San Francisco 49ers currently hold the top seed in NFC and can bolster their hopes with a victory agains the Falcons.

It’s the second NFC South foe in a row for the 49ers, who beat the Saints in a thriller last week 48-46 on a walk off field goal set up by a highlight reel catch-and-run by George Kittle.

Jimmy Garoppolo finished with 349 yards and four touchdowns passing, earning him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

“He’s unbelievable. No matter what happens,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said of his quarterback. “He’s had a lot of good games this year. He has made some times where he’s made some mistakes. But he’s the same guy every day. Just to be able to deal with that crowd noise and to deal with adversity that went in and out throughout the game, to be able to deal with me, he’s the same and a lot of fun to coach.”

San Francisco wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders agreed, firing back at some of the Garoppolo haters after beat the Saints.

“I know a lot of people are still looking at him to see what kind of player he is, but I’m telling you he’s a baller,” Sanders said. “When you’ve got somebody like Jimmy with the personality he has and the hard work he puts in, in the clutch moments, he’s not going to fold.”

The game is a reunion of sorts for Shanahan, meeting up with a Falcons squad he led to new heights in 2016 as the offensive coordinator. The team set the franchise record for points in a season (504) and Falcons QB Matt Ryan earned the NFL MVP.

“Kyle had a huge impact on my career,” Ryan said this week. “He challenged me to get better, improve in certain areas and taught me a lot about offensive football. Just seeing things from a different perspective, I feel like I made big jumps in the two years we were together and I’m happy for him that he’s having great success. … It’s no surprise that he has their offense playing well because he’s excellent at knowing what to do.”

The Falcons are 4-9, with three of those wins coming in their last five games. That might be enough to save coach Dan Quinn’s job, but there’s still plenty to sort out down the stretch as the Falcons look to end their year on a high-note.

Atlanta will have to do it without the services of wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was ruled out for the rest of the season this week with an injury.

“Next man up; you can’t replace a Calvin but at the same time guys have to come in and play up to their abilities,” Falcons star Julio Jones said. “We don’t put pressure on guys, we just expect guys to do what they do.”

The 49ers are a 10.5-point favorite for the game.