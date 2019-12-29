FGCU vs USC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The USC Trojans (10-2) will host the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-11) at the Galen Center Sunday.

FGCU vs USC Preview

On the surface, this looks to be a lopsided battle. USC’s only losses this season have come at the hands of Temple and Marquette, but they have won four straight heading into this contest. Florida Gulf Coast won their last game, 84-62, against St. Thomas University, but they lost six games in a row prior to that.

Trojans head coach Andy Enfield is proud of the way his team has played to start the season, as well as their continued improvement. “We’ve had a tough schedule,” Enfield said last week. “So to be 10-2 where we are and have wins on the road and at neutral-site games against power-conference teams, to be playing like where we are now, I feel like we’re a much better team than we were a month ago. We’re excited for our next game and conference to start.”

USC have been led by dynamic freshman Onyeka Okongwu, who leads the team in both points (17.7) and rebounds (nine per game). Senior forward Nick Rakocevic is also averaging close to a triple double, netting 12 points and 8.3 boards per contest. The Trojans bring a well-balanced attack, but they could stand to see their shooting improve down the stretch. They are hitting just over 35% of their three-point shots, along with 44.9% of their shots from the field.

Florida Gulf Coast have been shooting worse than that. Sophomore guard Zach Scott is the team’s leading scorer, scoring over 12 points a game, but he is just one of two players on the team averaging in double figures. The Eagles are hitting just 37.6% of their field goals, and only 29.2% of their shots from beyond the arc.

A primary reason for FGCU’s struggles was losing senior guard Christian Carlyle for the season to injury. The team has not been able to fully recover after he went down. They are averaging just 61 points a game, and they lack an explosive play-making presence.

The Eagles are 0-6 on the road this season, while the Trojans are 5-1 at home. This will be the final non-conference game of the season for the Trojans, who will begin Pac 12 play on January 2.