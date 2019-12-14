Gonzaga vs Arizona Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

A pair of one-loss ranked squads highlights the late slate of college basketball games as No. 15 Arizona (10-1) plays host to Gonzaga (10-1) at the McKale Memorial Center on Saturday.

Gonzaga vs Arizona Preview

Arizona bounced back from its first loss of the season with a romp over Nebraska-Omaha, 99-49. Five Wildcats were in double-figures, led by guard Josh Green and center Chase Jeter, who netted 15 points apiece.

“It’s not easy to bounce back when you don’t play well and you lose your first game of the season like we did at Baylor,” Arizona head coach Sean Miller said. “I thought the response of our guys was tremendous. Not just tonight in our game but leading into the game. We didn’t point fingers and have to have multiple team meetings to pick up everybody’s spirit. We just we got to work, guys watched the film, we had two really good days of practice.”

Arizona guard Nico Mannion came under fire from ESPN color commentator Jimmy Dykes during the Wildcats loss to Baylor on Dec. 7, and he responded with a doubled-double (13 points, 10 assists) in just 26 minutes.

Miller fired back when asked about the criticism from Dykes.

“Everybody I think has their opinion,” he said. “Obviously, if you look at his coaching record I think it speaks for itself. He’s a very knowledgeable guy so some of the things that I’m sure he criticized us on, we have to get better at.

“All you have to do is look at his track record coaching, like a lot of those guys, there’s a lot of evidence to support that they know what they’re talking about. “

Dykes has a 43–49 record as a head coach.

Gonzaga lost to Michigan on Nov. 29 in the Battle of Atlantis final, but have won a pair of games since, the Latest 83-76 win over Washington. All five Gonzaga starters played more than 30 minutes and notched double-digit points, led by 17 from Filip Petrusev.

“Petrusev has turned into an outstanding player, like a lot of their frontcourt players over the years,” Miller said. “But for them, it’s never one player, it’s always a team, and the best team is going to win. And what I mean by that is it’s not superlatives of who played well, individually. Gonzaga does not beat themselves and we’ve played him six times since I’ve been here, every game their style is virtually the same. The faces change, but they have a way of playing they believe in, they have great coach, and the other thing about them is they’re battle tested. Guys on their team, they’ve played in the (NCAA) tournament, they’ve played against the best, they’ve played on away courts. You’re not going to spook them.”

The game should feature a fast pace, as the Bulldogs are ranked fourth in Division I with 85.9 points per game while the Wildcats are seventh with 85.5 per game.

Arizona is a two-point favorite for the game.