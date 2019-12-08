Gonzaga vs UW Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 22 Washington Huskies basketball team will host the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs at Alaska Airlines Arena on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Gonzaga vs UW Preview

On Wednesday, the Bulldogs bounced back from their Battle 4 Atlantis title game defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, trouncing the Texas Southern Tigers 101-62 at home to improve to 9-1.

Gonzaga scored 29 fast-break points, racking up 16 points off 18 Tigers turnovers.

“Defense, a lot of easy baskets in transition, 2-on-0 breaks, 2-on-1 breaks,” Bulldogs guard Joel Ayayi said, according to The Spokesman-Review. “I think the defense is really important for us this year. You just blink and we’re up 20. Defense was a major part.”

Bulldogs forward Corey Kispert led all participants with 17 points, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and grabbing 7 rebounds.

Ayayi, a redshirt sophomore making his first career start, scored 16 points on 6-of-11 shooting. He pulled down 9 rebounds, a game high, and dished 5 assists, tied for a game high.

“When I got here, I wasn’t that polished,” Ayayi said, per The Spokesman-Review. “But day by day, I just got better. For me, every game I get more comfortable. It was kind of like being a freshman the first couple games. I was a little shy. Now I feel way more comfortable and I’m able to play my game and be aggressive.”

The Huskies extended their winning streak to five on Wednesday, besting the Eastern Washington Eagles 90-80 at home to improve to 7-1.

Washington guard Quade Green came off the bench to score a team-high 20 points and dish a game-high 8 assists, turning the ball over just once.

“If you watch him bring the ball up, he’s not even looking at the man that’s guarding him,” Huskies big man Sam Timmins said of Green, according to The Olympian. “He’s just … talking to coach, figuring out what offense we’re going to do. With a young team and a team that’s still trying to find its identity, having someone that’s aware and present making sure everyone is getting to their spots, I think that’s a big reason why we’re making offensive strides.”

Gonzaga and Washington have played 21 times dating back to 1971, with Gonzaga leading the series 13-8. The Bulldogs have dominated the in-state rivalry since the start of 1998-99 season, winning 12 of 13 meetings.

The sides haven’t met with both teams ranked since December 2006.

“You just want to play top teams and it’s such a long season, you’re trying to get really good,” Huskies head coach Mike Hopkins said Friday, per The Olympian. “To get really good you’ve got to play teams that are really good and challenge you in different ways. This is a game that will help us move forward in terms of our goal, and that’s to win championships. This is a great test for us.”