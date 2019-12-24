Hawaii vs BYU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (9-5) will face the BYU Cougars (7-5) in the Hawaii Bowl at Aloha Stadium Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN.

2019 Hawaii Bowl Preview

The Rainbow Warriors will play in their third Hawaii Bowl in four years, and this one will be played at their home stadium. Hawaii has been the worst team in the nation in terms of ball security this season, losing 30 fumbles in their 14 games. They will need to take care of the ball much better in this one if they want to come out on top.

On defense, the Cougars are allowing 24.4 points a game, and they have been porous against the run this year. BYU is giving up 181.3 yards per contest, and the Warriors are averaging over 5 yards per carry, so they will have their opportunities on the ground against this BYU team. It’s through the air where they could be challenged.

Led by junior quarterback Cole McDonald, the Rainbow Warriors are averaging 33.6 points a game. McDonald has had a solid season, throwing for 3,642 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and he will likely target wide receiver Cedric Byrd II often. Byrd had over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns this season, but he’s in good company, with fellow wideouts Jared Smart, JoJo Ward, and Jason-Matthew Sharsh all having over 800 yards receiving on the season.

As for the Cougars’ offense, BYU is putting up 28 points a game, and they are led by quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson has been a mixed bag this season, throwing for 2,108 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He will be going up against a Hawaii defense that is allowing 31.7 points and over 200 yards per game on the ground, so he will have his chances against a relatively penetrable defense. Wilson missed some time earlier this season after having surgery on the thumb on his throwing hand, but he returned to action recently, and he is the team’s best shot at keeping the Cougars’ current hot streak against Hawaii going.

BYU has won 11 of the last 12 against the Rainbow Warriors, including five in a row. The Cougars also lead the all-time series, 23-8.