Tulsa vs Kansas State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Kansas State Wildcats basketball team (6-5) will host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (8-4) at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

Tulsa vs Kansas State Preview

The Wildcats dropped two straight before their holiday break, most recently falling to the Saint Louis Billikens 66-63 in the Wildcat Classic at Kansas City’s Sprint Center on Dec. 21.

Kansas State committed 18 turnovers. A week earlier, they coughed it up 16 times in a 67-61 loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

“It’s Christmas but it’s Groundhog Day. The problem is we can’t change anything in these games,” Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber said after the Billikens defeat, according to 247 Sports. “The turnovers, just too many. We moved the ball (first half). When we try to go and make plays on our own, we’re in trouble.”

Wildcats reserve forward Levi Stockard III scored a career-high 17 points on 5-of-5 shooting to go with 4 rebounds.

“I feel like I can build off of this game,” Stockard said, per 247 Sports. “It gives me a little bit of confidence going forward. I’ve been struggling earlier in the season so I feel like this game should help me a lot.”

After the defeat, Weber told reporters the junior could push for a starting spot moving.

“Oh yeah, I don’t think there’s any doubt,” he said, per 247 Sports. “You’ve got to get something out of them. You’re patient. I’m not saying he’s going to if he comes back and lays an egg the next week. We’ve got four days of practice when they come back. Who’s going to be on the bus? Is he going to be casual and lazy, or is he going to come and dominate?

“If he does that, that means he gets an opportunity to play.”

He added: “I told Levi, I’m not going to let him just drift through his career. He’s got to step up and I’ve been on him for a couple of weeks now. It’s happy that he performed well, but obviously, it’s disappointing that we couldn’t find a way to win.”

After a 7-1 start, Tulsa’s dropped three of their last four. On Dec. 21, they lost to the Colorado State Rams 111-104 in triple overtime.

Golden Hurricane forward Jeriah Horne shot 10-of-16 from the field for a game-high 28 points. He hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds remaining in regulation to tie things up at 80 and force overtime.

“It was very tough, but I didn’t have any doubt whatsoever in my teammates,” Horne said, according to the Tulsa World. “We practice and work for games like this, and I feel like everybody really left it out there on the court today.”