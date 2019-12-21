Kentucky vs Ohio State Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 5 Ohio State Buckeyes basketball team will meet the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

The game is scheduled to start at about 5:15 p.m. ET (depending on when UNC-UCLA ends) and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Kentucky vs Ohio State Preview

The Buckeyes improved to 10-1 on Tuesday, pounding the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks 80-48 at home. Ohio State trailed 16-15 with nine minutes remaining in the first half before taking a 35-26 advantage into the midway break.

“We were a little bit sped up, and their pressure at times bothered us,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said, according to The Lantern. “Their ball-screen defense bothered us at times in the first half with some of their traps and their hedges. We changed a little bit how we were attacking it in the second half, and I think that opened up some things.”

Buckeyes forward Kaleb Wesson led all participants with 18 points and 10 rebounds, adding 2 assists and as many blocks. Fellow OSU forward Kyle Young went 4-of-4 from the field for 10 points and secured 9 rebounds.

“I think we just needed to slow it down a little bit. We were moving too fast,” Young said, per The Lantern. “We just needed to play our own game. Once we did that in the second half, we were able to do us and get back to what we were doing.”

The Buckeyes will likely face even more defensive pressure on Saturday — Kentucky’s armed with guard Ashton Hagans, the SEC’s co-defensive player of the year a season ago.

Hagans is averaging 13.9 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 steals per game this year, all team highs.

“We’ve seen good defensive players, but he is so disruptive with the ball and his ability to get his hands on balls and make plays,” Holtmann said of Hagans, per The Lantern. “I don’t know that we’ll see a guy like him all year, with how impactful he is on that end.”

On Thursday, the 8-2 Wildcats again fell to an unranked foe at home, losing 69-66 to the Utah Utes five weeks after their stunning defeat to the Evansville Purple Aces.

Hagans managed just 3 points on 1-of-8 shooting against Utah, recording more turnovers (4) than he did assists (3).

The Wildcats shot 20-of-54 (37%) from the field and 4-of-17 (23.5%) from 3-point range.

“They physically fought, they fought for position, they fought for defense, they fought for rebounds, they fought running down the floor, they outran (us),” Kentucky head coach John Calipari said, according to The Associated Press. “That’s what I’m trying to get my team to do. That was a great win, and they deserved it. I mean, he outcoached me the way they did it, and they outplayed us. They deserved to win the game.”