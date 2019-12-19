Lakers vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Fiserv Forum on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Lakers vs Bucks Preview

Each squad had a long winning streak snapped their last time out.

On Monday night, the Bucks fell to the Dallas Mavericks 120-116 at home, cutting their undefeated run off at 18 games.

“After tonight, I think we just need to breathe, relax a little bit, enjoy that we won 18 games in a row,” Bucks guard George Hill said, according to ESPN. “That’s something special. Then tomorrow in practice, [we’ll] start focusing on the Lakers.”

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning MVP, led all participants with 48 points (on 18-of-31 shooting) and 14 rebounds, adding 4 assists, a steal, and a block. No other Bucks starter scored more than 9 points.

With Mavericks star forward Luka Doncic out with an ankle injury, big man Kristaps Porzingis and guard Seth Curry scored 26 apiece to lead Dallas.

“At the end of the day, my dad and my brother always says this: ‘To excel to be better, you’ve got to face adversity.’ It starts from the leader of the team to the last player,” Antetokounmpo said, per ESPN. “We’ve got to see what we did wrong. I’ve got to step it up defensively, play way, way better defense to help my team, and it’s good. At the end of the day, you get better.”

The Bucks and Lakers will play for the best record in the NBA; both squads are 24-4.

“It’s gonna be a good game, gonna be a test for us,” Antetokounmpo said, per ESPN. “The Lakers are one of the best teams in the league.

He added: “We’ve gotta bring it, gotta play good basketball, gotta move the ball, but obviously as a team, we don’t wanna lose two in a row. We’ve just gotta go out there and try to get a win.”

The Lakers won 14 straight away games and seven straight overall before they succumbed to the Indiana Pacers 105-102 on the road on Tuesday.

Los Angeles held a 100-95 lead with 3:28 remaining, but failed to hit a field goal the rest of the way.

Lakers star forward LeBron James scored 20 points (on 8-of-20 shooting) to go with 9 rebounds and a game-high 9 assists. Center Dwight Howard came off the bench to hit all 10 of his field-goal attempts, scoring 20 points to go with 6 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

“Throughout the winning streak, we were able to keep our composure, whether we were up or down, still being able to make a game of it, which we did tonight,” James said, according to The Associated Press. “But sometimes the ball doesn’t bounce your way.”