Man City vs Man United Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Manchester City will host Manchester United in Premier League play on Saturday at Etihad Stadium.

In the United States, the Manchester derby (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

NBC Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of City vs United on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the match on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC Sports Network.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of City vs United on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC Sports Network is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of City vs United on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Manchester City vs Manchester United Preview

City, the two-time defending Premier League champions, have fallen three times in 15 league matches this season. They sit in third place, 11 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he has yet to determine why his side are so far behind the Reds, who’ve lost just once in their last 54 EPL contests, a streak that dates back to the 2017-18 season.

“I would like to discover the reason for this big gap with Liverpool,” he said, according to The Guardian. “One is, no doubt, the quality of the opponent. I repeat, one lost game in almost 60, the numbers are incredible.

“I expected that [City’s performance level would dip] at the beginning of the season, after back-to-back titles.”

Guardiola cited his team’s 3-2 road defeat against promoted club Norwich City in September.

“When I review all the games we’ve played, even Norwich, we created [around] 20 shots,” manager Pep Guardiola said, per The Guardian. “I know the stats, we are the best team by far at creating chances and the best team by far at conceding few. Much better than the opponents, but we are 11 points behind.

“So something has happened. I tried to discover. Sometimes it’s human; we can do better. We try to improve the next game. For example, in the last game [at Burnley], we scored an incredible four goals. But sometimes we miss goals from one metre and in the last game we shot in the corner from Gabriel [Jesus], two from out of the box from Riyad [Mahrez] and Rodri, and so sometimes it’s difficult to find an explanation. But that’s the truth — we’re 11 points behind. There’s something we missed and, honestly, I don’t know.”

United are undefeated in their last four league matches. On Wednesday, they bested Tottenham 2-1 at home, improving to 5-6-4 and jumping from ninth to sixth on the table.

“Confidence is a strange thing in football,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said, according to Reuters. “You can get performances and results like Wednesday night and it boosts it so much and I know our boys will be up for it.

“We’re going away against arguably the best team in England. It will be a difficult game but we need consistency. Before everyone was doom and gloom but it’s a chance to turn that doubt into belief.

“If we can manage to get another performance, the confidence, the way we played against Tottenham, then we can come out of it with a result.”

City have dominated United in league play of late — the Red Devils have come out on top in just one of the sides’ last eight EPL matches, falling six times.