Miami Ohio vs Central Michigan Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Miami Redhawks (7-5) take on the Central Michigan Chippewas (8-4) in the MAC Championship Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Miami Ohio vs Central Michigan Preview

The Redhawks are coming off a 41-27 loss to Ball State last week, so they’re not entering this game on a hot streak by any means.

Miami of Ohio will be led by freshman quarterback Brett Gabbert, who has 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions on the season. Gabbert is young, and he lacks experience, which could hurt the Redhawks in this game. Gabbert has been assisted heavily this season by his two running backs, Jaylon Bester and Tyre Shelton, who have a combined 13 touchdowns between them. Miami is putting up 27 points per contest in conference play, and they’ll need a strong offensive showing here if they want to keep this one close.

They’ll be facing a Central Michigan defense led by senior defensive lineman Sean Adesanya, who leads the MAC conference with 14.5 tackles-for-loss, while netting seven sacks on the season. The Chippewas also have four players that have more than one interception, so Gabbart will have to be smart with the ball.

Central Michigan is coming off a 49-7 victory over Toledo, which was their third win in a row, making them the hotter team entering this contest. The Chippewas have been solid on offense all season, averaging 453.2 yards while scoring 32.8 points per game.

CMU is led by senior quarterback Quinten Dormady, who has 1,916 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions on the season. He’s joined by Jonathan Ward, who has rushed for over 1,000 yards with 15 touchdowns in just 10 games. They’ll be facing Doug Costin and a Miami Redhawks defense that has forced a conference-high 15 fumbles while also netting 24 turnovers on the season.

This will be the first time either the Redhawks or the Chippewas have made it to the MAC Championship since 2010, so they’ll both have motivation to give it everything they have.