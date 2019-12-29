Michigan State vs WMU Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Michigan State Spartans will host the Western Michigan Broncos at the Breslin Center on Sunday.

Western Michigan vs Michigan State Preview

The Spartans entered their holiday break with four consecutive victories, most recently besting the Eastern Michigan Eagles 101-48 at home on Dec. 21.

Michigan State guard Cassius Winston led all participants with 21 points and 7 assists, shooting 7-of-14 from the field (4-of-8 from 3-point range). Forward Aaron Henry went 4-of-6 from the field (2-of-4 from deep) for 12 points, adding 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and a pair of blocks.

“He missed a couple of shots early, then he made some shots, but he got some rebounds and he figured out a little spot in the middle of that zone,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said of Henry, according to The State News. “When we popped Xavier (Tillman), he kind of did a better job than me and my staff did. He said he saw an opening in there and … a couple of times he went into the middle, he really created some good things.”

Henry’s 6 dimes tied a career high.

“It’s something that’s not easy to do,” he said of his stat-stuffing performance, per The State News. “I mean playing a complete game, scoring, passing, rebounding, just being out there existing is one of the things I have the abilities of doing, just contributing in all areas. Coach Izzo knows it and he’s been demanding it from me and I’m just trying to bring that to him.”

The Broncos haven’t played since Dec. 18, when they bested the NAIA’s Aquinas College Saints 84-61 for their their third consecutive victory.

Western Michigan guard Michael Flowers dropped a game-high 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting (3-of-4 from 3-point range) to go with a team-high 5 assists. Forward Brandon Johnson shot 5-of-8 (1-of-2 from deep) for 15 points, adding 4 rebounds.

The Broncos have beaten the Spartans just four times in their 23 meetings. The teams last squared off in November 1998, when a then-No. 7 Michigan State pounded Western Michigan 90-66.

“It’s the first time playing Michigan State since I’ve been here,” Broncos head coach Steve Hawkins said, according to Field Level Media. “Obviously we know all about them. They were the preseason No. 1 team in the nation and they play a brutal schedule. Coach Izzo challenges his guys all the time, every year.

“Obviously, Cassius Winston is one of the best players in the country but they have some players. It’s not every day we go up against McDonald’s All-Americans. It will be a huge challenge for us but something our guys love to do. … It’ll be a good game for us, a great game coming back from the break.”