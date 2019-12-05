Morelia vs America Semifinal Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Monarcas Morelia will host Club América at Estadio Morelos on Thursday in the first leg of the sides’ 2019 Liga MX Apertura semifinals clash.

In the United States, the match, which has a 9:30 p.m. ET start time, will be televised on TUDN and Univision.

Morelia vs América Preview

América claimed the Apertura title a year ago, besting Cruz Azul 2-0 on aggregate in the final.

This year, as the No. 6 seed, they rode a dramatic comeback into the semifinals. After falling to Tigres 2-1 at Estadio Azteca, Las Águilas took a 3-0 lead into halftime on the road in the second leg, then held on for a 4-2 victory, winning the two-game set 5-4 on aggregate.

“It’s a semifinal, it’s a motivation, we’re one step away from reaching the final and we have to go out to the pitch with the same motivation,” América midfielder Giovani dos Santos said, according to the team’s English-language Twitter account.

The 30-year-old dos Santos found the back of the net just before halftime in the second tilt with UANL, pounding home a low feed from forward Henry Martín for a three-goal advantage.

It was dos Santos’ first goal since he returned from a gruesome leg injury suffered in the team’s Súper Clasico victory over Guadalajara on Sept. 28.

“It has been a few complicated months,” dos Santos said, according to Onefootball. “When I was finally reaching my top level, I got hurt.

“These are things that happen in football. It’s in the past.”

América have won a record 13 league titles. They’re in search of their third under manager Miguel Herrera — Las Águilas claimed the Clausura 2013 in his first stint, from 2011-13, then took the Apertura 2018 following his May 2017 return. He also led them to Copa MX and Campeón de Campeones titles in 2019.

In November, Herrera pushed back on reports that the team, due to his famously fiery personality, would not consider extending his contract, which expires in July 2020.

“What bothers me is where they get such a lie. It doesn’t bother me to be asked (if my contract ends); yes, in 2020 my contract ends, in July,” Herrera said, per Onefootball.

“Of course I will think about the next tournament. If I do things well, and more if we are champions in this, they will want me to renew and if not, they probably will as well.”

Monarcas also reached the semifinals with an unlikely comeback, upsetting second-seeded León. Morelia winger Luis Ángel Mendoza scored in stoppage time to save a 3-3 draw at home in the first leg, then Los Panzas Verdes took a 1-0 lead in 52nd minute of the second tilt.

But Monarcas responded with a pair of late goals for a 5-4 aggregate victory. Morelia winger Edison Flores, who scored twice in the first leg, tallied the game-winner in the second.

“We don’t play to shut up mouths,” Monarcas manager Pablo Guede told The Associated Press in Spanish. “The city is happy about advancing to the semifinals. We thank the fans who supported us at all times.”