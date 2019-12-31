Navy vs Kansas State Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 23 Navy Midshipmen will meet the Kansas State Wildcats in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Tuesday.

The game is scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2019 Liberty Bowl Preview

The Wildcats closed their regular season with consecutive wins for an 8-4 record.

In their conference finale, they bested the then-No. 23 Iowa State Cyclones 27-17 at home. The Wildcats dominated on the ground on both sides of the ball, carrying 49 times for 231 yards and a pair of touchdowns while limiting the Cyclones to 51 yards on 24 carries.

The sides entered the midway break tied 14-14.

“At halftime I told the guys, ‘We just have to make some more plays. If we make some plays we’ll be fine,'” Wildcats first-year head coach Chris Klieman said, according to The Associated Press. “I could sense a lot of life on our sideline. We just had to make a play.”

Kansas State running back Jordon Brown amassed 91 yards and a touchdown on 19 rushes in the victory.

The Wildcats went 5-7 a season ago, snapping a streak of eight consecutive seasons with a bowl appearance.

“It’s senior leadership,” Klieman said of the turnaround, according to 247 Sports. “Those kids were really disappointed walking off the field last year in finishing at 5-7 and not having the opportunity to play in the postseason and it was a goal we set out early on in the season and we had some tough times and the players had great resolve and they battled through those tough times and they believed in each other, they counted on each other, and I was excited because I think we became a better football team as the season went on.”

Navy pounded archrivals the Army Black Knights 31-7 in their regular season finale behind a dominant performance from the Malcolm Perry-helmed triple-option offense.

The quarterback rushed 29 times for 304 yards and 2 scores, setting a program single-season record for rushing yards in the process. On the year, he’s carried 267 times for 1,804 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Navy had fallen to Army in each of the previous three seasons.

“This was the biggest game I’ve played in my life,” the senior said, per AP. “We didn’t win the last three games. But that makes this even more sweet.”

The triumph pushed the Midshipmen’s record to 10-2. They’d tie the program record for wins with a victory over Kansas State.

Last year, Navy went 3-10, their worst record since a 2-10 campaign in 2002.

“We were off last year and some of the things that I knew we were off on were things we could fix,” Midshipmen head coach Ken Niumatalolo said, per 247 Sports. “Some things we had to fix in the locker room.”