Nuggets vs Lakers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to get back on track after suffering their first back-to-back losses of the season as they host the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

Nuggets vs Lakers Preview

The Lakers are looking to rebound after losing consecutive games for the first time this season to the Pacers and most recently the Milwaukee Bucks. There’s little panic in the L.A. locker room however, with both of the losses coming at the end of a Eastern Conference swing.

“We continue to build chemistry, we continue to build camaraderie,” Lakers star LeBron James said. “Pretty much every time anyone does anything, we pretty much do it together on the road. Just kind of have that bunker mentality, that brotherhood when we hit the road.”

The Lakers are returning home for the first time since Dec. 8, but James is doubtful for the contest against the Nuggets with a thoracic muscle strain. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said James sustained the injury against Indiana and played through it in a 111-104 loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

Vogel said he believes it happened on a drive to the basket and an ensuing collision with one of the Pacers bigs. There is no timetable for a return yet for James.

James has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 25.8 points, 7.5 rebounds and 10.6 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. He’s among the early contenders for the MVP with his strong showing in his 17th season, leading the Lakers to a 24-5 record.

James has been vocal that he doesn’t want to sit out games for load management this season, so the injury has the potential to be serious if he’s missing time.

That being said, it should be noted the Lakers last game came on Thursday, so by missing the game on Sunday James gets nearly a week off for recovery before taking on the Clippers on Christmas Day.

“Y’all want me to sit out?” James told The Athletic during the Lakers’ recent road trip. “I don’t know how many games I got left in my career. I don’t know how many kids that may show up to a game and they’re there to come see me play and if I sit out, then what?”

The Nuggets have won five in a row, propelling their record to 19-8 — good for third in the Western Conference. Their most recent triumph was a 109-100 victory over the Timberwolves on Friday. Nikola Jokic notched a triple-double in the victory with 22 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite for the game, which has a total of 208.