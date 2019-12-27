Oklahoma State vs Texas A&M Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 25 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-4) will face off against the Texas A&M Aggies (7-5) Friday in the 2019 Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

2019 Texas Bowl Preview

On offense, the Cowboys will feature sophomore running back Chuba Hubbard, who leads the FBS with 1,936 rushing yards. Hubbard noted recently that having the past few weeks off has worked wonders for him. “I feel good,” Hubbard said this week. “They rested me up pretty good, just the whole medical staff, they did a great job with me, so I’m good to go,” he said about being ready for the Texas Bowl. Hubbard had 309 carries on the season, which was third in the nation, so his resting period was due to workload, not injury. How well the Aggies defend him should be one of the keys to this game.

The Aggies have not beaten a winning team yet this season, losing by an average score of 34-16 against teams above .500. A&M managed to be ranked in the top 25 until a loss to Alabama on October 12, after which they fell out of the ranks the rest of the season. Their first three losses of the season came at the hands of Auburn, Alabama, and Clemson, so their difficult schedule early on didn’t do them any favors. In fact, all five of the Aggies’ losses came against top 10 teams.

Junior quarterback Kellen Mond will lead the Aggies on offense. Mond has 2,808 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions on the season.

As for the Cowboys, three of their four losses have come against ranked teams this season, but they have maintained a winning record throughout the year, and they have also beaten two ranked opponents. Oklahoma State will be led by quarterback Spencer Sanders, who will play Friday after having surgery on his throwing hand earlier in the season. One interesting note about the quarterback situation: Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy said this week that quarterback Dru Brown will also get some snaps in this game.

The Cowboys have played in 13 bowl games under Gundy, and he has a solid 9-4 record in those games. They have also won their last three bowl games. They are giving up over 418 total yards a game, and they will need a solid defensive effort to compete against this Aggies team.

The Aggies lead the all-time series, 17-10. This will be the 28th meeting ever between these two teams. They last met in 2012.