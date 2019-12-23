Packers vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Minnesota Vikings (10-4) will host the Green Bay Packers (11-3) in a huge NFC North showdown Monday night.

Packers vs Vikings Preview

This game has high stakes for both teams. For the Packers, a win will bring them an NFC North championship. For the Vikings, while they would need Green Bay to lose their last two games wile also winning out to win the North, Minnesota has pride and an interdivisional rivalry to consider. The Packers beat the Vikings Week 2, 21-16, and Minnesota will be looking to return the favor.

The Vikings are currently the 5th seed in the NFC, and they secured a spot in the playoffs after the Rams lost to the 49ers Saturday night, so this game doesn’t have the weight it would’ve had the Rams won. The Vikings will be without one of their best offensive weapons in star running back Dalvin Cook, who is out with shoulder and chest injuries. Cook’s backup, Alexander Mattison, is also questionable for this game, so the Vikings could lean more heavily on Kirk Cousins than normal.

Considering Cousins is 0-8 on Monday Night Football in his career, he and the Vikings will have their work cut out for them, especially without Cook. They will need a huge effort from their defense against Aaron Rodgers and company. The Vikes have 41 sacks and 16 interceptions on the season, and they are giving up 18.5 points a game. If they can force Rodgers or running back Aaron Jones to make a rare mistake, they could very easily come out on top in this one.

Green Bay doesn’t turn the ball over often–they have the second-lowest turnover rate in the league. They have also been outscored in the fourth quarter this season, so whichever team finishes the strongest in this one may just come out on top.

On defense, the Packers have 35 sacks and 15 interceptions on the season. Their secondary will be challenged against Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, and if the Packers can take one or both of them away, it could be a long night for Minnesota.

The Packers lead the all-time series between these two teams, 61-54-3.