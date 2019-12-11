Presidents Cup 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 13th edition of the Presidents Cup, a team golf event pitting the United States against the rest of the world minus Europe, will be held at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia, from Dec. 12-15.

In the United States, coverage of all four days of the tournament will be on the Golf Channel.

Golf Channel is included in FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of the Presidents Cup on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) includes the Golf Channel in several channel bundles.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of the Presidents Cup on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone, tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

AT&T TV Now comes with included cloud DVR.

The Golf Channel is included in Hulu With Live TV.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space.

2019 Presidents Cup Preview

The American squad has dominated the International team since the tournament’s inception in 1994, winning 10 times, losing once, and playing to one draw.

In that tie, at South Africa’s Fancourt Hotel and Country Club in 2003, Tiger Woods and Ernie Els of South Africa went head-to-head for three holes of sudden death before darkness set in, and American captain Jack Nicklaus and International captain Gary Player agreed to call it a draw.

Woods and Els are the captains this time around.

No golfer’s come in second to Woods more than Els, a four-time major winner. He’s finished one spot behind the 15-time major champion seven times, including in four majors.

“He’s not a bad golfer, you know what I mean,” Els said Tuesday of Woods, according to ESPN. “He’s one of the best, the best of my generation. It was a privilege to compete against him. I know I could have had a couple more events under my belt, but still very proud to have played against Tiger, and after all these years to be friends with him is another privilege.

“It’s been a long ride. I’ve known Tiger since the early ’90s when he was still a junior player, and we’ve shared a lot of moments together. A lot of tournaments come through my mind now where I’ve come close and lost to him, but there was a couple where I got him here and there.

“But it’s been a real privilege to play in his era. Where the game of golf has gone in the last 24 years is just remarkable, and it could not be where it is today if it it wasn’t for Tiger Woods.”

Woods and Els were both non-playing assistant captains at the previous Presidents Cup, a 19-11 American victory at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City, NJ.

Unlike Els, Woods will be playing this time around.

“Well, I think that putting things in boxes has always been something I’ve been good at. Because when I’m out there playing, I’ve got to get into my little world and take care of that,” Woods said Saturday — after the third round of the Hero World Challenge — of pulling double duty, according to TeeScripts. “When I’m off the golf course, I’ve got a lot of other responsibilities, especially this week.”

He added: “The only difference is I won’t be able to see them play practice rounds because I’ll be playing a practice round. So that will be a little bit different and I’m going to have to rely on what my guys say and what my vice captains say and get a feel for what’s going on.”