Raiders vs Broncos Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Denver Broncos (6-9) will host the Oakland Raiders (7-8) at Mile High Stadium on Sunday.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on CBS. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Raiders vs Broncos on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV, or other device via one of the following streaming services:

Raiders vs Broncos Preview

The Raiders snapped a four-game losing streak last week, besting the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17 on the road to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr completed 26 of 30 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown. Rookie wideout Hunter Renfrow made 7 catches for a career-high 107 yards and a score.

With breakout rookie running back Josh Jacobs out, DeAndre Washington carried 23 times for 85 yards and a touchdown.

“This team just really has seen it through, through everything, all the little obstacles, everything going on, we just keep grinding, keep our head [down], and just see the tribulations and trials, and sometimes you just have to see that stuff through, the adversity and all that,” Oakland running back Jalen Richard said, according to Raiders.com. “That’s what this team has been doing, no matter what, we just come out, still play our game, and still have confidence in ourselves.”

To reach the postseason, the Raiders will need to best the Broncos and have four other games go their way.

“I can’t believe we’re still in it,” Renfrow said, per Raiders.com. “I’m for real. It’s unbelievable, really, if you think about it. We were talking before, we don’t have a great chance, but we have a chance. It’s kind of like being in poker, and you got the pocket eights. We’re excited, and it means nothing if we don’t go take care of business next weekend.”

The Broncos have already been eliminated from postseason contention. Last week, they topped the Detroit Lions 27-17 on the road behind 109 rushing yards from running back Phillip Lindsay.

Rookie quarterback Drew Lock went 25-of-33 for 192 yards and a touchdown.

“There is motivation anyway, any time that you play the Raiders,” Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay said Tuesday, according to the team’s official website. “That is a [rivalry] game. Second of all, we lost to them when we went there, now it’s time for them to come to us. If they think they’re going to come in here and try to clinch the playoffs, they’ve got something coming because we’re here to win the game. That’s what it is. We’re here to end our season on a right note for next year and they want to try to get to a playoff game, so it’s going to be a battle. You can say this is like a little playoff game for them because if they think they’re going to come in here and just get one, they’re sadly mistaken.”