Rams vs Cowboys Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

A huge NFC showdown will take place at AT&T Stadium Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys (6-7) host the Los Angeles Rams (8-5).

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it’s in your market (coverage map), it’ll be televised on Fox. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the Rams vs Cowboys on your computer, phone, Firestick, Roku, Apple TV, Xbox One, PS4, Smart TV or other device via one of the following streaming services:

If the Game is out of Your Market: SundayTicket.TV

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a live stream of games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. The service isn’t widely available, though, as it’s available for people who live in residences that can’t get satellite TV (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of certain metropolitan areas such as San Francisco, Philadelphia and New York City. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, you can watch out-of-market games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the NFL Sunday Ticket app, which is available on many different devices.

Viewers in Canada can watch every regular season and postseason NFL game live online via DAZN, a digital streaming service that also includes NFL Network, NFL RedZone, Premier League soccer, Champions League soccer, boxing and other live sports for $20 per month or $150 per year.

Rams vs Cowboys Preview

Both teams have had disappointing seasons so far, with the Rams vying for the sixth and final Wild Card slot in the NFC and the Cowboys clinging to a division lead in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles right behind them.

The Rams are clearly the hotter of the two teams right now. Los Angeles has won two straight, and they are coming off a big 28-12 divisional win against the Seattle Seahawks last week. The Rams have come alive on offense over the last two weeks, and both Jared Goff and Todd Gurley seem to be coming around at the same time. They’ll be facing a Dallas defense that is giving up just over 20 points per game, but they have been porous lately.

On defense, Los Angeles has a top 10 unit, giving up a respectable 18.8 points a game. Led by reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, this Rams front has 43 sacks on the season, and they have been excellent of late. Donald has three sacks in the last two games, and he will be going after Prescott all game.

The Cowboys have lost three in a row, but despite their recent stumbles, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and company still have the league’s best offense, netting a league-high 430.8 total yards while also putting up 25.7 points a game.

But Dallas could be in trouble on defense. The Cowboys will be dealing with the absence of starting linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, which could be a huge factor when it comes to containing Todd Gurley. Linebacker Stan Lee’s status is also one to watch in this game. He is currently listed as questionable, and without Vander Esch, the Cowboys could be very shorthanded at linebacker if Lee doesn’t suit up.

This game could have huge playoff implications in the NFC for both teams. The all-time series is tied 17-17. The Rams won the last meeting between these two teams, a 30-22 playoff victory in January.