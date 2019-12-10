Red Bull vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

FC Red Bull Salzburg will host Liverpool FC at Red Bull Arena on Tuesday for each side’s final match of Champions League group play.



Red Bull vs Liverpool Preview

While Liverpool sit atop Group E with 10 points through five matches, their 1-1 draw with Napoli at home on Nov. 27 — along with Salzburg’s 4-1 road drubbing of KRC Genk that same day — left the door open for the Reds’ elimination.

Salzburg can overtake Liverpool by besting them by two goals or more, or by winning by one while surrendering fewer than four. If either scenario happens and Napoli at least draw with Genk, the Reds will be left on the outside looking in.

“It is exactly like it is,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said Monday, according to the team’s official website. “We drew the last game and after that game, Napoli were for sure in a better mood than we were — and Salzburg were in the best mood for sure, they won their away game and knew they could go to the next round by their own doing.

“But, how it always is, there were two weeks between the two games — the last one and the one tomorrow. And, day by day, everybody realised more there is still a game to play.”

Salzburg’s Patson Daka, Takumi Minamino, Hwang Hee-chan, and Erling Haaland each scored in the team’s most recent victory over Genk. Haaland — who netted a hat trick against Genk in the sides’ prior meeting, a 6-2 Salzburg win in Austria — has now scored in each of his side’s Champions League contests.

The 19-year-old Norwegian ranks second in this year’s Champions League with 8 goals, getting there in just 299 minutes. Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski has scored 10 goals across 437 minutes.

“It’s lovely, to be honest,” Haaland said Monday, according to ESPN. “I’m living the dream.

“Matches like this are what you dream of, so I am enjoying it. Preseason was hard but since then I haven’t looked back.

“I try to be mostly relaxed on the field and outside the field and in training, but you also have to be focused. I try to play my own game and enjoy the game.

“I’m just focused on my job: playing football. I try to enjoy what I do every day, and go in with a clear mindset and enjoy the moment right now.

“My focus now is on Salzburg and me as a player. It is not hard at all. I am enjoying every day playing football.”

He added: “I am confident that we will score tomorrow. Liverpool are a fantastic team but Salzburg are also a fantastic team and we create a lot of chances.

“I am confident we will attack the game tomorrow and create more chances.”