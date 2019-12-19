Rockets vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center on Thursday.

The game is scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Rockets vs Clippers Preview

The Clippers improved to 21-8 on Tuesday, besting the Phoenix Suns 120-99 at home.

Clips forward Paul George dropped a game-high 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting, adding 3 rebounds and 3 steals in 25 minutes of action. Kawhi Leonard, another All-Star forward acquired by Los Angeles over the offseason, scored 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with 6 boards in 27 minutes.

The duo’s now played just 12 games together. The Clippers, who have yet to field their entire team in a game this season, were missing only one player on Tuesday, big man JaMychal Green.

“We can start to get into a rhythm with everybody on the floor,” Leonard said, according to The Associated Press. “We can see what our rotation is.”

Clips guard Lou Williams came off the bench to put up 20 points of his own on 7-of-13 shooting, tying for a game-high with 8 assists in 23 minutes. He scored Los Angeles’ first 11 points of the fourth quarter.

“When he gets it going there is no shot that he can’t make,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said of Williams, per AP. “That was a good stretch for us. Lou’s offense allowed us to keep Paul and Kawhi off the floor and give them some rest.”

On Monday, the Rockets trailed the San Antonio Spurs by 25 points in the first half before storming back for a 109-107 home victory, improving to 18-9.

After surrendering 35 and 37 points in the first and second quarters, respectively, the Rockets held the Spurs to 35 total points across the last two periods.

“We were flying around the second half,” Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni said, according to ESPN. “If we’d have flown around the first half, it would have been a lot easier. But maybe we’ll have that mentality where we start games this way and get to be who we really are.”

Rockets guard Russell Westbrook led all participants with 31 points on 11-of-25 shooting, pulling down 10 rebounds. James Harden, his backcourtmate, struggled from the field, shooting 10-of-29 for 28 points. He doled out a game-high 7 assists.

“Sometimes you’ve got to want it more than the other team,” Westbrook said, per ESPN. “It’s that simple. Ain’t no plays or no possessions, no shots that can change that.”

He added: “I know that throughout the season, you’re going to have games like this. It’s going to be a moment where you’re going to be able to pick — are you going to stay with it and fight through adversity or put your head down and make a decision [to give in]? Tonight we did a good job of sticking with it.”