Rockets vs Raptors Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Both the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors are looking to avoid consecutive losses as they clash in a cross-conference matchup at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

Rockets vs Raptors Preview

The Houston Rockets dropped their lost contest against the Spurs in double-overtime, but the game was marred in controversy thanks to a strange play involving a James Harden dunk that was ruled no basket.

“(The officials) said the ball hit James and went back through, so it was goaltending on James,” Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni said. “So, I said, ‘I challenge that.’ Then, I didn’t get a response. Then, another guy said it wasn’t a goaltending. It went out of bounds on us, so I said, ‘I’ll challenge that.’ I didn’t get an explanation.”

Officials tried to explain the call after the game.

“When the play happened, Harden goes in for a dunk, and then the ball appears to us to pop back through the net,” James Capers, one of the game’s referees, told a pool reporter. “When that happens, that is basket interference. To have a successful field goal, it must clear the net.

“We have since come in here and looked at the play. He dunked it so hard that the net carried it back over the rim a second time, so in fact it did clear the net and should have been a successful field goal.”

That being said, the Rockets did their part to lose the game. They blew a 22-point lead and watched the Spurs come away with the win. Harden netted 50 in the loss and still leads the NBA with a whopping 39.5 PPG.

“Obviously that just added to the circumstances,” D’Antoni said. “We quit playing defense. We quit getting back. We turned it over silly and didn’t get back. Then they got hot and started making shots and we didn’t combat it.”

The Raptors also dropped their last game in OT, dropping a tight contest to a stingy Miami Heat time 121-110. The defending NBA champs were outscored 13-2 in the overtime period.

The game also marked the return of Raptors guard Kyle Lowry to the Raptors, who had some obvious rust after missing 11 games with a fractured thumb. He finished 2-for-18, including a miserable 0-for-11 performance from 3-point range. He had 12 points and 11 assists in 41 minutes of work.

“That was terrible,” Lowry said. “I’m sure I’ll be better next game. It’s nothing to be concerned or worried about.”

The Raptors have been a force at home north of the border, going 9-1 this season at Scotiabank Arena. The Rockets are just 5-5 on the road.

Toronto is a two-point favorite for the game, with the total set at 230.5.

INJURY REPORT

Raptors: Matt Thomas: day to day (finger), Stanley Johnson: out (groin), Patrick McCaw: out (knee).

Rockets: Danuel House: day to day (illness), Ben McLemore: day to day (eye), Gerald Green: out (left foot), Eric Gordon: out (knee), Nene: out (abductor).