How to Watch Rutgers vs Michigan State Basketball Online

The No. 11 Michigan State Spartans basketball team will host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday as each team enters Big Ten play.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports. And in case the game gets moved to one of the Big Ten Network alternate channels, those are also included with FuboTV.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Rutgers vs Michigan State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the “Max,” “Choice,” “Xtra” and “Ultimate” bundles all include the Big Ten Network.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Rutgers vs Michigan State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Rutgers vs Michigan State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Rutgers vs Michigan State Preview

The Spartans fell to 5-3 on Tuesday, losing to the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils 87-75 at home in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Michigan State watched the Blue Devils shoot 32-of-57 (56.1%) from the field while the Spartans shot 28-of-62 (45.2%). After the defeat, MSU head coach Tom Izzo dispelled the notion that the tragic November passing of Zachary Winston — the brother of star point guard Cassius Winston and a regular presence around the team — contributed to the result.

“Yeah we’ve been through more hell than I think I’ve ever been through in my career here as far as some things that happen that set you back,” Izzo said, according to The State News. “But at the same time that has no basis for why you don’t play hard and I just thought that we looked like the moment was too big.”

He added: “I don’t think I’ve had a team that has ever gotten 11 shots blocked in a game. It wasn’t like they were shots on the perimeter, or shots that are hook shots, they were at the rim, and you got to give them a lot of credit for that.”

Spartans forward Xavier Tillman scored a team-high 20 points to go with 8 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. Cassius Winston led the squad with 7 assists, adding 12 points.

“I think they (Duke) were the tougher team tonight,” Winston said, per The State News. “They got after it defensively, cleaned up the glass, got a lot of second change opportunities. They played like they wanted it more.”

The Rutgers are also coming off a defeat in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. On Tuesday, they fell to the Pitt Panthers 71-60 on the road to slip to 6-2 on the season.

Three Scarlet Knights — guards Ron Harper Jr. and Montez Mathis as well as center Myles Johnson — tied for a team high with 14 points. Johnson shot 7-of-8 from the field and secured a game-high 14 rebounds. Harper grabbed 10 boards of his own, adding a pair of steals and a block.

Rutgers did damage on the offensive glass — pulling down 16 boards on that end as the Panthers secured 22 defensive rebounds — but coughed the ball up 20 times.

“Pitt deserved to win today,” Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell said, according to the Asbury Park Press. “They were the tougher team. It’s on me to get my guys ready. 20 turnovers … Pitt’s a good defensive team and they’ve been all year long. Defense is their calling. I thought we could hold them under their average (64 points). Disappointing on the road.”