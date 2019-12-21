San Diego State vs Utah Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The No. 20 San Diego Aztecs basketball team will meet the Utah Utes at the Staples Center on Saturday in the Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame Classic.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.

San Diego State vs Utah Preview

The Utes (9-2) have won five straight, most recently upsetting the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats 69-66 on the road on Wednesday.

Utah overcame 17 turnovers by shooting 23-of-42 (54.8%) from the field and 8-of-15 (53.3%) from deep. The Wildcats couldn’t buy a bucket from distance, going 2-of-17 (11.8%).

“When we were under control, we were pretty darned good when we shared the ball,” Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak said, according to The Associated Press. “I thought there were some stretches when we lost our composure, turning it over and maybe forced some shots. For our guys to kind of stay in the fight, that was pretty cool.”

Utah led by 12 with 2:30 remaining in the first half, but Kentucky cut the deficit to 35-31 by the midway break. The Utes pushed their lead to 17 in the second half, only for the Wildcats to tie things up at 66 with 1:43 to go.

Utes guard Timmy Allen responded on the ensuing possession, putting his side up for good with a floater over Kentucky big man Nick Richards.

“It was tough, but that’s the stuff I work on,” Allen said, per AP. “I’m not surprised I made it, but I had a 6-foot-11 guy right there, so getting it over him was tough, he’s a big, physical presence. But that’s the stuff I work on.”

Allen scored a game-high 25 points to go with 9 rebounds and 4 assists.

Following a finals-induced 10-day layoff, the Aztecs (11-0) throttled the NAIA’s San Diego Christian Hawks 92-48 at home on Wednesday.

SDSU big man Yanni Wetzell led all participants with 17 points in just 19 minutes, tying for a game high with 6 rebounds.

“Obviously, we had a lot more size than them,” Wetzell said, according to The Daily Aztec. “We just kind of played to our strength in that department.”

Aztecs guard KJ Feagin dished a game-high 8 assists to go with 12 points, shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep in 21 minutes.

The graduate transfer entered the night shooting 32.1% overall and 29.7% from beyond the arc.

“Maybe a game like this is the kind of one that gets him off the low side of the shooting percentage,” SDSU head coach Brian Dutcher said, per The Daily Aztec. “He starts getting his confidence back up and he starts making shots, it’ll make us even more dangerous.”

In his four years with the Santa Clara Broncos, Feagin shot 44.3% from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range.

“It feels good, but as a team I know the work we put in every day,” Feagin said, per The Daily Aztec. “That’s not something I’m worried about, even just personally. I know shots are going to come.”