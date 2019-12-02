Seahawks vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two of the NFC’s top squad are set to do battle on Monday Night Football as the Seattle Seahawks (9-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (8-3).

The game is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Seahawks vs Vikings Preview

The prime-time spot on Monday night seems like the appropriate place for the Seahawks and Vikings to do battle in a game with major playoff implications.

Both squads are battling for the top spots in their division and are in the running for the top overall seeds in the NFC.

“This is a huge game for both of us. We know the stakes. Everybody knows the stakes,” Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks told reporters. “Monday night makes it a little bit bigger, in Seattle. But I mean, you’ve got to live for these kind of moments, you know what I mean?”

With a win, the Seahawks would jump up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC, bumping down the 49ers to the No. 5 spot. San Francisco lost to the Ravens this week. The Saints would bump up to No. 1, virtue of their victory of the Seahawks on Sept. 22.

The Seahawks would also jump up to the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win over the Vikings. Three of the final four games for Seattle come against division foes.

“We got a terrific schedule coming up, challenges and all that,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said. “We’re going to have to play really well. I do think, though, that it leads us to our best football still ahead of us.”

The Seahawks finally saw a breakout game from running back Rashaad Penny, who went off for a career-high 129 yards in a 17-9 victory over the Eagles, clinching the game with a 58-yard TD run. Penny was the Seahawks first-round pick in 2018, but Chris Carson has carried most of the load since his arrival.

“Rashaad did great. I’m really fired up for that,” Carroll said. “We need his explosiveness. He continues to show up. He has had the real home run type of style of play. We’ve got to give him chances to bring that to us.”

The Vikings are coming off a bye, but that might not be a good thing. Minnesota is 2-7 in the last nine seasons coming off the break.

“Give your body a rest, give your mind a rest. I think it came at a good time,” linebacker Anthony Barr said. “Hopefully we get some guys back healthy and be strong for this last five-game push we have.”

The Vikings last time out featured a huge comeback, using 20 fourth quarter points to stun the Broncos 27-23.

The Seahawks are three-point home favorites. The total is set at 42.5.