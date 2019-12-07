SpongeBob SquarePants Musical Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Get your pineapples ready because the award-winning SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway musical — The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! — is being simulcast across Nickelodeon, TeenNick and Nicktoons on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Nickelodeon on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Nickelodeon is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows and specials up to three days after they air (and sometimes longer) even if you don’t record them.

Nickelodeon is included in Philo’s main 58-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

Start Your Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, and you can then watch The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay shows that have aired in the last three days.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include Nickelodeon.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! Preview

VideoVideo related to spongebob squarepants musical live stream: how to watch online 2019-12-07T13:00:39-05:00

This family-friendly event is bringing to life all your favorite characters from the beloved cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants. Joining the original Broadway cast is Tom Kenny as “Patchy the Pirate.” Kenny voiced many characters for the original cartoon, including the title character, Patchy the Pirate, Gary the Snail, Hans, the French Narrator, and various other characters.

For the musical simulcast, he’ll be performing “Poor Pirates,” a song written for the musical by the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles.

“I’ve had a blast portraying live-action suburban buccaneer and President of the SpongeBob SquarePants Fan Club, ‘Patchy the Pirate,’ since the character’s first appearance in season two of SpongeBob SquarePants way back in 2000,” said Kenny in a press release. “I loved The SpongeBob Musical, and I was thrilled to be included in it both in pre-recorded (‘French Narrator’) and songwriter (‘Best Day Ever’) forms! But to now have the opportunity to actually step on stage and perform alongside members of the original Broadway production is truly a unique honor. It’s ‘meta times ten,’ and I think Nickelodeon’s audience will really get a kick out of it!”

In the musical, SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the potential of total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises and takes center stage.

The simulcast is not airing live, but it was filmed for television in front of a live theater audience. Other performers include Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee, Danny Skinner, Brian Ray Norris, Wesley Taylor, and Christina Sajous.

READ NEXT: Meet the WanMor Family of America’s Most Musical Family