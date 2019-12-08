Steelers vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Playoff implications will be on the line for the Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5) when they head to State Farm Stadium to face the Arizona Cardinals (3-8-1) Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to start at 4:25 p.m. ET, and if it's in your market (coverage map), it'll be televised on CBS.

Steelers vs Cardinals Preview

This is a clash between two teams heading in opposite directions. Arizona is on a bit of a downward spiral. They have lost five in a row, and they have a disappointing 1-4 record at home. The Steelers are 2-3 on the road, but they’re on a two-game winning streak and have won six of their last seven.

The Steelers have been winning largely with spectacular defense. They have 43 sacks on the season, (which is second in the league behind the San Francisco 49ers) and they are allowing just under 18 points a game. They have also been opportunistic, recovering 15 fumbles and hauling in 15 interceptions on the season.

Devlin “Duck” Hodges will get the start at quarterback for the Steelers against Arizona, and he has been serviceable under center. Hodges has 530 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions in four appearances this season.

On defense, Arizona has been one of the league’s worst units, allowing 27.3 points and grabbing just six interceptions in their first 12 games. Chandler Jones has been a bright spot for the Cardinals. Jones has 13 sacks on the season, and he’ll be looking to make some game-changing plays in this one.

On offense, Arizona will need to protect quarterback Kyler Murray, who has shown flashes of potential–but he has also been under duress much of the season. The Los Angeles Rams sacked Murray six times in the Cardinals’ 34-7 loss last week, and his line will have to do better moving forward.