How to Watch USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey Online Without Cable

The United States Women’s Hockey Team will take on Canada in the first game of the 2019-20 Rivalry Series at the XL Center Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on NBC Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

NBC Sports Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Start Your FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch a live stream of USA vs Canada on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. They range from 45 to 125 live TV channels, and they all include NBC Sports Network.

Start Your AT&T TV Now Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can watch a live stream of USA vs Canada on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

NBC Sports Network is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies.

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch a live stream of USA vs Canada on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

USA vs Canada Preview

Last year was the first year of the Rivalry Series, and the U.S. women won the first of the three-game series before dropping the final two games. This year, the Series will be extended to five games.

The United States will have several new faces featured in this game, including Kelly Browne, Abby Roque, Natalie Buchbinder, Britta Curl and Clair DeGeorge. Browne is the youngest player on the team at 19 years old.

For the women playing on both teams, however, this game is about more than winning or the rivalry that has developed between the two countries. It’s about perhaps gaining some new fans, as well as finding a potential league sponsorship, because as it stands currently, there is just one women’s hockey league remaining in North America.

The National Women’s Hockey League, which is composed of five teams, is the only professional women’s hockey league left, and players there make less than $10,000 a season. “I think it’s important for people to watch us play and see the level of talent and entertainment that’s out there, U.S. forward Amanda Kessel said. “It’s getting that understanding that we need to help get us a place to play year-round so that people can see us more than five times a year.”

For the Canadians, the team will be excited to have 32-year old veteran forward Meghan Agosta back. Agosta has not played since the 2018 Olympics in South Korea after taking some time off to have her daughter, and she says she’s ready to get back on the ice. “Having a little girl is definitely a blessing in itself,” Agosta said. “I’m still not done playing. I know I have a lot more to give. Now my life is an even bigger challenge.”

Game two of the five-game Rivalry Series will be played next Tuesday, December 17. The United States won the last time these two teams played each other, 3-2 at the IIHF Women’s World Championships in April.