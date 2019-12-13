Virginia vs Wake Forest Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The No. 1 Virginia Cavaliers and the No. 4 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will meet in the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Tournament semifinals on Friday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPNU. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Virginia vs Wake Forest Preview

The top-seeded Cavaliers edged the No. 8 Southern Methodist Mustangs 3-2 in overtime a week ago to reach their 13th College Cup (the national semifinals and final).

“It was a good game, great college soccer game,” Virginia head coach George Gelnovatch said, according to The Cavalier Daily. “There were a lot of goals in the game, excitement in the game, momentum swings in the game and some good football and some great players out there.”

Cavaliers sophomore midfielder Daryl Dike drew two penalties in the box, leading to a pair of goals for junior midfielder Joe Bell.

Bell put Virginia up 2-1 from the spot in the 78th minute. In the fifth minute of overtime, SMU senior keeper Patrick Michael Hillyard dove to his right to stone Bell’s second PK, only for the junior to pound the rebound home for the golden goal. Hillyard replaced starter Grant Makela, a junior, before Bell’s second attempt from the spot.

“I think the keeper made a good save, but that’s soccer,” Bell said, per The Cavalier Daily. “I’ll take it, the team will take it. Off to the College Cup.”

The Cavaliers are searching for their eighth title and first since 2014. Only the St. Louis Billikens and the Indiana Hoosiers have more national championships, with 10 and eight, respectively.

The Demon Deacons have played in two national finals, winning it all in 2007 and falling to Stanford Cardinal on penalties in 2016, their second season under head coach Bobby Muuss.

They reached their sixth College Cup by besting the unseeded UC Santa Barbara Gauchos 1-0 on Saturday.

“The bottom line is that we needed to survive. We talked all week about fighting to play football, fighting to play soccer and fighting to play our game,” Muuss said, according to the Old Gold & Black. “The moral of the story is that one of our goals is checked. We wanted to get back to the College Cup and we got the opportunity to do that.”

Senior midfielder Alistair Johnston scored the game’s lone goal in the 44th minute, speeding into the Gauchos box before dancing through several defenders and finding the back of the net.

“I probably surprised myself a little bit,” Johnston said, per the Old Gold & Black. “I looked to pick my head up quickly and didn’t see a quick option, an easy option, so I said let’s go for it and see what happens. I guess it ended up being a pretty good decision.”