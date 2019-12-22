How to Watch Davidson vs Loyola Chicago Basketball

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers basketball team will host the Davidson Wildcats at the Joseph J. Gentile Center on Sunday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on TV anywhere, but you can watch it live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage of over 1,500 college basketball games this season.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can then watch Davidson vs Loyola Chicago live on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

Davidson vs Loyola Chicago Preview

The Ramblers improved to 8-4 on Wednesday, besting the Vanderbilt Commodores 78-70 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase in Phoenix.

Loyola Chicago center Cameron Krutwig scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished 10 assists for his first career triple-double.

“He’s so in the moment of every play,” Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser said, according to The Associated Press. “Guarantee he didn’t know he had a triple-double because that’s who he is.”

Krutwig secured the feat by snagging a rebound off Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee’s missed layup in the final seconds.

“Some of the guys on the bench were giving me smiles, stuff like that because we have really good chemistry,” Krutwig said, per AP. “It’s cool, but I’m more excited about this win. This team needed this kind of statement win.”

Among Missouri Valley Conference players, Krutwig ranks first in field-goal percentage (62.9%) third in points per game (16.9), fourth in assists per game (4.8), and fifth in rebounds per game (7.7).

“He’s a load on the block, has a good feel, is a good passer,” Vanderbilt head coach Jerry Stackhouse said, per AP. “He makes the right plays and is definitely a matchup problem.”

The Wildcats have won two straight to improve to 5-5, most recently topping the Coppin State Eagles 88-52 at home.

On Thursday, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the nomination list for its 2020 class, which included Davidson head coach Bob McKillop.

He’s led Davidson to 12 conference regular season titles, eight conference tournament titles, and nine trips to the NCAA Tournament, including a trip to the Elite Eight with Stephen Curry, who’d go on to win two NBA MVP awards.

“He’s always been a Hall of Famer in my eyes — both a Hall-of-Fame person and a Hall-of-Fame coach,” Curry said, according to The Charlotte Observer. “I’ll anxiously await the results in April, but this is certainly much-deserved recognition for a man who has enjoyed an incredible career with tremendous dignity and class.”

McKillop’s amassed a 578–351 record since Davidson gave him his first college head coaching gig in 1989.

“There is such a temptation today to look for the next rung up the ladder. Davidson gave me an opportunity to see that the rung that I was on was where I fit,” McKillop said, per the Observer.

“A part of that is the sense of intimacy this campus represents. The intimacy our program represents. That’s no better embodied than by the fact we live right across the street and all three of our children were Davidson alums.”