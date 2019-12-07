How to Watch Hofstra vs St Bonaventure Basketball

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies basketball team will host the Hofstra Pride at the Reilly Center on Saturday.

Hofstra vs St. Bonaventure Preview

Each squad is coming off a title run at the Boca Raton Beach Classic, which featured two separate four-team brackets, each with their own championship.

On Monday, the Bonnies won 71-64 over the Florida Atlantic Owls, the tournament hosts, to claim the Hall of Fame Bracket title.

St. Bonaventure trailed 54-46 with 8:30 to play before embarking on an 18-3 run that put them up for good. They trailed by 16 in the first half.

“We were dead in the water, but our guys believed and kept working hard,” Bonnies head coach Mark Schmidt said, according to The Post-Journal. “We found a way. They hit some big shots.”

He added: “I thought in the first half FAU did a great job of getting by us and making things happen and in the second half we did a much better job of making it tough on them. We did what we needed to do at the end. We came down here to get two wins and bring home a championship and we were able to do that.”

Bonnies guards Dominick Welch and Kyle Lofton each played the full 40 minutes. Welch led all participants with 15 points, adding 5 rebounds and a pair of assists. Lofton dished a game-high 6 assists to go with 14 points. St. Bonaventure forward Bobby Planutis came of the bench to score 14 points and grab 7 rebounds, also a game high.

“Our guys believed; they kept on working hard,” Schmidt said, according to the Olean Times Herald. “We’ve (said) over and over again to just play hard, and if you play hard, it gives you a chance. We hit some big shots — Dom hit some big shots, Kyle hit some big shots, Bobby hit some big shots.

The Bonnies opened their season with a three-game losing streak, but they’ve fallen just once in their five tilts since.

Earlier on Monday, Hofstra bested the Canisius Golden Griffins 64-57 to come out on top of the other draw, known as the Naismith Bracket.

Neither team shot well — the Pride went 22-of-61 (36.1%) from the field and Canisius went 21-of-54 (38.9%) — but Hofstra carried a 16-9 advantage on the offensive glass.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Hofstra head coach Joe Mihalich said, according to The Hofstra Chronicle. “That team is good, especially a really good defensive team, and we talked about being tougher than them when we were on offense, but it was our defense that won us the game.”

The Pride lost twice in their first three tests of the season, but they’ve won five of six since.