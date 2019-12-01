How to Watch Michigan State vs Ohio State Hockey Online

The Ohio State Buckeyes hockey team (6-6-1, 4-2-1-0 in the Big Ten) will host the Michigan State Spartans (8-4-1, 4-3-0-0 in the Big Ten) on Sunday for the second game of their weekend doubleheader.

The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have BTN, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Big Ten Network is one of the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch a live stream of Michigan State vs Ohio State on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

AT&T TV Now (formerly DirecTV Now) offers six different channel bundles. Of those, the "Max," "Choice," "Xtra" and "Ultimate" bundles all include the Big Ten Network.

Once signed up for AT&T TV Now, you can then watch a live stream of Michigan State vs Ohio State on your computer via the AT&T TV Now website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other compatible streaming device via the AT&T TV app.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV Now — no matter what channel package you choose — comes with included cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV comes with Hulu's extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies and 60-plus live TV channels, including Big Ten Network.

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can then watch a live stream of Michigan State vs Ohio State on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

Michigan State vs Ohio State Preview

In the teams’ first meeting, on Saturday, the Buckeyes bested the Spartans 3-1 behind a two-goal effort from senior forward Ronnie Hein.

Freshman goaltender Ryan Snowden got the win for Ohio State in his first career start, stopping 26 of 27 shots on net. Snowden entered the Buckeyes’ previous contest, a 4-3 victory over the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions a week earlier, following an injury to junior starter Tommy Nappier.

“There’s always a little bit of nerves having your first college start, junior start, whatever it may be,” Snowden said, according to The Lantern. “The guys in the locker room were awesome. They really helped me calm down.”

Buckeyes sophomore forward Gustaf Westlund broke a scoreless draw midway through the second period, beating Michigan State senior goalie John Lethemon from the right circle for his eighth goal of the season. Early in the final period, Hein put the Buckeyes up 2-0, carrying the puck into the zone before wristing a shot past Lethemon.

“When [Nappier] goes down, we have Snowden stepping up, we know we have another good goalie there behind us,” Hein said, per The Lantern. “It makes us a lot more comfortable. If we do have a breakdown he’s back there to help us out and bail us out.”

The Spartans halved the deficit with just under five minutes remaining. Snowden misplayed the puck behind his net. Michigan State junior forward Mitchell Lewandowski retrieved it, firing the disc off the goalie’s leg pad and into the net.

“He was playing stellar all night and you have one bounce like that,” Hein said of Snowden, per The Lantern. “We weren’t worried about it. We knew we had his back, he had our back.”

Michigan State pulled Lethemon late for an extra skater, setting up Hein’s second goal. He was tripped on a breakaway, which results in an automatic tally with an empty net.

The Spartans outshot the Buckeyes 12-6 in the third period.

“It was a good, hard-fought game,” Michigan State head coach Danton Cole said, according to the school’s athletics department website. “They were able to get a couple in from shots off the rush that gave them a little bit of a lead. But I thought our guys kept pushing and did a lot of good things throughout the game. There are some things we can do better, but I thought we battled and were able to get it to 2-1 with the goalie pulled and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”